A passerby may have thought it was Halloween on Saturday morning, July 4, when a few dozen masked residents and their guests assembled at their Common Area in Deep Creek Shores to celebrate our nation’s independence, honor our flag and our American heritage.
A brief program included a short invocation asking God’s blessing on the neighborhood and thanking him for our families, our friends, our health, our safety and our home in DCS.
This was followed by the raising of the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance recited by all in attendance.
Ellen Haring read the resident veteran and front line roll call, acknowledging and honoring those who’ve served us so well.
Rich Lodge then read the poem “Old Glory” to the assembly.
To close the ceremony, the United States Air Force Band’s recorded rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” was played while all stood at attention.
Everyone followed the North Carolina mandates, keeping distance between families except for a brief photo shoot at the flagpole.
The event was a twenty-minute celebration of cooperation, unity, and support and respect for each other and all that our nation stands for.