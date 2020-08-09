GREENVILLE — For two years running, Vivian Mott has kept the flag flying for heroes in uniform. The only thing that has changed is the uniform.
Since Greenville’s Field of Honor began in 2018, Mott has dedicated flags to heroes in the military and in medicine. At this year’s field, which opened on Saturday at the Town Common, she added police officers, firefighters and other first responders.
“Heroes take many forms in my life,” Mott said. “We can’t count the number of people who have been heroes to us in the midst of all of this.”
The coronavirus pandemic prompted Greenville Noon Rotary to postpone the third annual Field of Honor, which was to have opened in May. But volunteers rallied around the flag to keep the event from becoming another casualty of COVID-19.
“This was a challenging year,” said Stephen Walsh, president of Greenville Noon Rotary. “Even our team had periods of time wondering, ‘Is this actually going to happen?’ But we persevered. Getting feedback from a lot of folks in the community who were saying ‘Please don’t give up; let’s have this field’ really encouraged us to move forward.”
Field of Honor was launched nationally in 2002 as Healing Field, a 3,000-flag display designed to pay tribute to those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks. Today, Rotary clubs and other organizations host hundreds of displays across the country to give people a chance to fly flags to honor their heroes.
The local Field of Honor, which will remain on display through Oct. 3, features 500 American flags, spaced 6 feet apart to ensure that people viewing them can maintain recommended distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Saturday’s opening ceremony was an online event, due to the state’s continuing restrictions on public gatherings.
Walsh said that while the majority of the flags in the inaugural year of the field were dedicated to military service members, he believes many of the people honored this year will be singled out for their service during the pandemic.
“I suspect there will be many more dedications to first responders this third year than ever before,” he said. “I think that this field is really going to help people gain some perspective on what’s important.”
Mott, whose first flags in 2018 were in memory of her father and her husband, both military veterans, wanted to recognize some different public servants this year.
“There’s so much negativity we hear in the news about police, authority and mistrust,” she said. “I just think they do so much for our community. Many of them are embroiled in problems, and surely there are problems, but I just thought a little bit of positive attention would be good.”
Mott, a past district governor of Rotary International, dedicated a second flag to the medical team at Leo Jenkins Cancer Center, the same group she paid tribute to at last year’s Field of Honor.
“They saved my life two years ago; there’s no two ways about that,” she said. “I don’t know if any of them will even see the special flag with their tag on it, but I know it’s there.”
Mott dedicated a third flag to leaders and staff members at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for helping her and other members stay connected when they have not been able to worship together.
Former city attorney Dave Holec purchased a flag to dedicate to the staff of Cypress Glen’s skilled nursing section. Holec’s mother is a resident at the retirement community, where visitors have not been allowed since March due to COVID-19. Staff members have helped residents and families connect virtually, using technology such as FaceTime.
“During the pandemic, I think the staff there certainly qualify as heroes,” Holec said. “They continue to provide great care while they are personally at risk.”
Mott hopes this year’s field reflects the community’s appreciation for a host of essential workers, including grocery store employees, who continued to work daily when much of the state was shut down. The former associate dean of East Carolina University’s College of Education also expects to see flags that honor educators, who have been among heroes recognized at the Field of Honor since its inception.
“Teachers immediately came to mind for a lot of people, and I imagine they will this year, too, after the difficulty parents had schooling their children in the last few weeks of school,” she said. “Probably the current events and circumstances of the times have influenced that quite a bit.”
Field of Honor serves as a fundraiser not only for area Rotary clubs but also for about a half dozen community organizations, including the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Daughters of the American Revolution, Girl Scouts and Uptown Greenville.
Walsh said initial sales for the project were slower than in previous years, in part because Rotary and other participating organizations are not able to meet in person.
“Perhaps there was a feeling of, ‘Is this really going to happen?’” he said. “Over the last week or so, we’re starting to get a lot of folks buying because they know the field is actually going to happen.”
Mott said she and other Greenville Noon Rotary members, who have been meeting on Zoom for months, have tried to continue service projects during the pandemic. Club members recently have hosted food drives and school supplies collections, with safety modifications.
“We’re trying to maintain as much of the service work as we can in the community because we know it’s important,” Mott said. “This flag field will help fund that for the next year, whether we’re meeting in person or not.
“That’s a critical reason to have gone forward with it, but I think just as importantly we need to do this and give this back to the community as an expression of faith, not religious faith, just faith in tomorrow,” she said. “Seeing that flag field back up will hopefully bring a lot of peace and inspiration and calm to the community.”
Holec agreed.
“I think this Field of Honor is really a good community rallying point,” he said. “I think that’s something that’s needed during these times.”
Flags will remain on display at the Town Common, 100 E. First St., until Oct. 3. There is no charge for visiting the display. Field of Honor flags are $35 and can be purchased on the website greenvilleflagfield.com. Flags also may be reserved by mail. Make checks payable to Colonial Flag Foundation and mail to Rotary FOH, P. O. Box 31206, Greenville, NC 27833. Each submission should include the sponsor’s name and phone number, along with dedication information.