Democratic Party Is No Friend of the Black Community

As I watch millions across the U.S. take to the streets to raise their voices in protest of George Floyd’s murder, I’m struck by a number of emotions.
I’m proud to live in a country that is quick to recognize a horrible injustice when we see it.
I’m overjoyed when the majority of our nation collectively supports the minority class when other countries would shrug their shoulders and ignore them.
And, when I look at these crowds of people marching in the streets, when I see the well-meaning hash tags spreading across social media, I’m also angry.
I’m angered because I see the goodness of Americans being exploited by progressives and dangerous left-wing ideologues that care little about the death of Floyd or the advancement of minorities.
I’m enraged because I see yet another tragedy that the left is shamelessly using to attempt to influence an upcoming election and fundamentally change the country into a dystopia that isn’t fit for any of us to live in.
But, I’m also sad because I have to veer away from speaking on a true American tragedy in order to warn those in my racial community of the existential threat the left poses to us as a collective.
If you want proof of what I mean, just take a look at our trusted media figures and activists and what they have to say about the destruction of our cities and neighborhoods.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked where it says that protestors are supposed to be polite and peaceful, even as many blacks, such as retired police captain David Dorn, were murdered in the streets last week.
Cuomo’s network neighbor, Don Lemon, denounced the idea of the president evoking the Insurrection Act to stop the destruction of our cities, calling it a move that brings America closer to a dictatorship.
Meanwhile, leading members of the Black Lives Matter movement are calling for states and municipalities to defund police departments, stifle their activities and put the confiscated funds in the hands of activists to squander as they see fit.
Consider that all of the above routinely say that they care about black people and the plight of minorities in our country. But how could that be when anchors like Cuomo encourage the destruction of neighborhoods that he doesn’t have to live in.
How can wealthy black progressives like Lemon honestly say that the president should not try to stop the rioting even as minority communities and businesses are crushed the longer the unrest continues?
How can the activists of the BLM movement proclaim that they want black areas to prosper while stripping the police of the resources, and frankly, the willingness, to go into these areas and protect the law-abiding among them?
Without fail, every time there is an instance of interracial injustice, the left encourages blacks travel down the same path of outrage.
They encourage us to be suspicious of our neighbors, detest our country and forget about the goodwill that Americans showed by taking to the streets and demanding that something be done to right wrongs on behalf of our kinsmen.
More than anything, I want black folks to understand that the left is actively pushing us to fight a never-ending war against an enemy that cannot be erased and to pursue a utopia that will never exist.
The left, and its political engine, the Democratic Party, understands this and is well aware that it can be used to perpetuate an endless cycle of rage and resentment to keep blacks voting for them for as long as they desire.
Thus, my final warning to my community is that no matter what our elites and celebrities tell us, the Democratic Party is no friend of the black race.
The Democratic Party is, and always has been, the original enemies of black Americans and the American experiment. The party is historically responsible for proliferation of Jim Crow, the Ku Klux Klan as well as being ardent defenders of racial anger, segregation, class warfare and slavery.
And while it’s true that there was a time the party ousted open racists from its ranks, they’ve since found more subtle and innovative methods to continue their assault on black Americans.
Worse, the party has never issued an apology of any kind for the historic injustices they’ve participated in over the last century, despite demanding the same of others.
This is not meant as a smear against those of you who are Democrats and vote your conscious.
This is a warning to the uninformed about the party’s leadership and their core ideology, which has led far too many to encourage the anarchy that has gripped our cities and claimed the health and lives of innocents since these protests began.
I’m warning my fellow Americans, black and white, to pay attention to what leftists say and the self-destructive requests Democrats encourage us to take for our benefit.
Because, when the next George Floyd is slain, and he or she will be, you can be sure that the left will be on the frontlines taking advantage of our anguish to push society into a truly systemically oppressive state.