...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger From Late Morning Through Early Wednesday
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected Wednesday. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph during the afternoon. Slightly
warmer temperatures and lower dew points result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 30 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late morning through early
Wednesday evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 27 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
RALEIGH — The Old North State has a long road ahead to meet Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s goal of 1.25 million electric vehicles by 2030. State House Democrats nonetheless want to require new homes to accommodate the trend.
Democrats on Monday introduced House Bill 318 to amend the state residential, energy and electrical codes to require all new one- and two-family dwellings to include at least one electric vehicle-ready parking space.
HB318 states the codes “shall provide that all new one- and two-family dwellings shall include at least one electric vehicle-ready parking space, except where no parking spaces are provided for the dwelling unit.”
“For the purposes of this act, an ‘electric vehicle-ready parking space’ means a designated parking space which is provided with one 40-ampere, 208/240-volt dedicated branch circuit for electric vehicle supply equipment,” the bill reads. “The circuit shall terminate in a suitable termination point such as a receptacle, junction box, or electric vehicle supply equipment and shall be in close proximity to the proposed location of the electric vehicle-ready parking space.”
HB318, which would change the codes effective Jan. 1, is sponsored by Democratic Reps. Deb Butler of New Hanover County, Terry Brown of Mecklenburg County, and Maria Cervania and Julie von Haefen, both of Wake County. The bill also has 11 Democratic co-sponsors.
North Carolina’s forced transition to electric vehicles helped boost registrations by 54% in 2022, and even still, the transportation mode is still less than 1% of total registrations.
For context, North Carolina would need to add more than 170,000 electric vehicle registrations per year over the next seven years to meet the 1.25 million registration goal. Last year’s jump of 13,377 lifted the total to 38,374 on Dec. 31, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation data.
There are roughly 8 million gasoline and diesel vehicles registered for North Carolina’s roads.
Cooper in 2018 signed Executive Order No. 80 to set a goal of at least 80,000 registered zero emission vehicles in North Carolina by 2025, and to develop a Zero Emission Vehicle Plan for the state.
Cooper issued Executive Order No. 246 in January 2022 to add two other primary goals: to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions no later than 2050; and to increase the total number of registered zero-emission vehicles to at least 1.25 million by 2030, with the goal of zero-emission vehicles comprising half of all in-state vehicle sales.