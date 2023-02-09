Elizabeth City Councilors Kem Spence (left) and Katherine Felton (second from left) teamed up with Hertford Councilors Connie Brothers and Sandy Anderson last weekend to deliver blankets and other necessities to the Lend a Hand Ministry that assists the area’s homeless.
Commander Robert Snook of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 (left) presents Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten a Commander’s Award and Wooten’s wife, Brandy, (right) a plaque of appreciation. Both Wootens were honored for their patriotism and service to the community, VFW officials said.
SALISBURY — A store manager at one of Food Lion’s four stores in Elizabeth City has been named one of five recipients of the 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year Award.
Christian Dendy, manager of the Food Lion at 1313 N. Road Street, was named the top manager for Food Lion’s Richmond/Norfolk Division which includes 176 stores across North Carolina and Virginia, the company said in a press release.
Dendy is being recognized “for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment to nourish and enrich the lives of customers, associates and neighbors,” the company said.
Dendy has worked for Food Lion for nearly 30 years, working in multiple Food Lion stores in and around the Outer Banks. She oversees more than 75 employees at the Food Lion store on North Road Street.
Dendy said in the release that given the company’s numerous “amazing store managers,” she was “humbled” to receive the honor.
“I joined Food Lion in high school and expected to work through college, but I have made a life-long career out of it,” she said. “I’ve learned so much in every role I’ve had and in every location I’ve served, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”
Dendy and the store’s employees also volunteer in the community at organizations like Food Bank of the Albemarle, Providence Volunteer Fire Department, local police departments and churches, the company said.
“Christian is an outstanding leader connected to her associates and her community,” said Billy Zyliak, Richmond/Norfolk Division vice president for Food Lion.
To recognize Dendy’s accomplishment and community involvement, Food Lion said it will donate 5,000 meals to Food Bank of the Albemarle in her honor. Dendy will also now be considered for the company’s top annual honor, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year Award, which will be announced on Feb. 17.
Councilors team up to help homeless
City councilors from Elizabeth City’s Third Ward recently teamed up with two councilors from the town of Hertford to deliver blankets and other necessities to the Lend a Hand Ministry that assists the area’s homeless.
Councilors Katherine Felton and Kem Spence, the latter Elizabeth City City Council’s mayor pro tem, joined Hertford Councilors Connie Brothers and Sandy Anderson in the effort that also delivered sheets, towels, wool gloves, hats, socks, facemasks, hand sanitizers and snacks.
The councilors also joined Pastor Daniel Spence and the congregation at Victory Praise & Worship Center in cooking and serving a meal for all who showed up for the event.
8 join EC Kappas’ mentoring program
The Elizabeth City Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. recently inducted eight new members into its Kappa League Mentoring Program.
According to a press release, the Kappa League is designed to “help young men grow, receive, and develop their leadership talents” and provide “both challenging and rewarding experiences” to help enhance their lives Membership is open to male students in grades 6-12.
Twiford’s Hess earns funeral director license
June Hess, a Twiford Funeral Homes employee since April 2019, was awarded a funeral director’s license by the N.C. Board of Funeral Service on Aug. 17, J.J. Twiford, manager of Twiford Funeral Homes, said in a press release.
To qualify for a f u n e r a l director’s l i c e n s e , applicants have to have a diploma in mortuary s c i e n c e or have graduated from a program approved by the Board of Funeral Service that’s also accredited by the American Board of Funeral Service Education. They also must pass board exams within three years and successfully complete a minimum of 12 months as a supervised apprentice.
During the required apprenticeship, funeral director trainees must complete a minimum of 25 funeral arrangement cases and 25 ceremony and disposition cases.