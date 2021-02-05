Sgt. McPherson retires from sheriff's office
Sgt. Tobie McPherson has retired from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office after 27 years of service. McPherson served primarily on the Patrol Division and made a lasting affect on his colleagues.
He is most known for his generous heart, encouraging spirit and his hard work. Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, McPherson served in the U.S. Army.
“Tobie, we wish you much joy and happiness as you begin this new chapter in your life,” a post at the sheriff’s office Facebook page says. “You will always be a part of the PCSO family!”
Deputies complete NC firearms training course
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputies Sgt. K. Bishop and Sgt. M. Swindell have completed the state’s Specialized Firearms Instructor Training Course at the N.C. Justice Academy in Salemburg.
The course is a state criminal justice program taught by the academy and includes 81 hours of instruction. Successful completion of the course qualifies graduates to provide firearms training and range qualification to state law enforcement officers.
This training will benefit the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office for several years.
Patterson retires after 21 years of service
John Patterson, an equipment specialist with the City of Elizabeth City’s solid waste division has retired after 21 years of service.
Patterson retired Feb. 1 after career with the city that began when he was hired as a street maintenance and construction worker in November 1999. Through the years he completed several professional development courses, to include a supervisor’s course sponsored by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
“His easy going demeanor earned him the respect of his crew,” states the city manager’s weekly update to Mayor Bettie Parker and members of city council. “He never complained, met each day with energy and enthusiasm, and he was always up for a challenge. John, we hope you enjoy your retirement, as it is well earned.”
City worker Johnson honored by mayor
Shelton Johnson, an employee with the City of Elizabeth City’s Solid Waste Division, was awarded a Mayoral Certificate of Recognition at Monday’s meeting of the City Council. During this holiday season, Johnson distributed toy garbage trucks to the children on his garbage collection route.
“Thank you, Mr. Johnson for your outstanding service to the Solid Waste Division, and for your dedication to the community, and to all of our employees who day in and day out, whether in snow, hurricanes, or pandemics, work and make sure the job gets done,” states the city manager’s weekly update to Mayor Bettie Parker and members of city council.