Dog bite was reported Aug. 11 in the 900 block of Albemarle Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Bat in house was reported Aug. 11 in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Larceny of a firearm (a 1911 Springfield .45 handgun valued at $745) was reported Aug. 11 in the 1000 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Breaking & Entering (of a motor vehicle) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Aug. 12 in the 1610 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of personal property were reported Aug. 12 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
DVPO seizure (by serving a domestic violence protective order and seizing property; a Taurus .45 handgun valued at $100 and 16 rounds of .45 ammunition) was reported Aug. 14 in the 200 block of Persse Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Carver.
A call for service was reported Aug. 16 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A call for service (for report of possible mental health crisis) was reported Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Red Maple Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.