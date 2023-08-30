RALEIGH — A major with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and a former deputy with the department have been indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud charges stemming from a scheme to steer department contracts to the former deputy’s business.

Both Christopher C. Worth, 52, and Michael Kenneth Cox, 48, were each indicted on 12 separate counts of fraud, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina states.

  