Destination Downtown Edenton received several accolades at the recent North Carolina Main Street Conference held in New Bern.
During the event held earlier this month, Edenton’s Main Street Champion Candace Thompson was recognized.
Thompson, owner of Downtown Diva, stays up to date on social media algorithms and helps other retailers and Destination Downtown Edenton remain at the forefront of all social media platforms.
“She can come up with a slogan or the perfect promotional graphic in about five minutes,” said DDE executive director Jennifer Harriss during an announcement of the award earlier this year.
She served on the board of Destination Downtown Edenton and is currently on its promotions committee.
“Whether Candace is helping set up for an event, working in her store, or assisting other merchants with social media, she is the epitome of a North Carolina Main Street Champion,” a press release said.
Thompson noted that during her 10 years in business, the downtown business community has been supportive of her store. She thanked the owners for their hard work and dedication for creating a supportive business community.
“There were many hard times, but this award makes it all worth it,” she said.
Destination Downtown Edenton also won Best Public Relations Effort.
Edenton native and member of the National Main Street board of directors, Sambo Dixon, gave a presentation at event.