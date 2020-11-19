Cotton Plants gives us many things...
Area Horticulture Agent Katy Shook visits a local cotton field to feature an entertaining and education show and tell video for area youth. Watch and learn as she teaches about the special products that come from the Cotton Crop.
Wash your hands, not your turkey...
Some consumers think “rinsing” removes bacteria and makes their meat or poultry safe. This is false. The less handling of the turkey before it gets into the oven, the better.
Cooking (baking, broiling, boiling, and grilling) to the right temperature kills the bacteria, so washing meat before cooking is not necessary. Using a food thermometer is the only sure way of knowing if your food has reached a high enough temperature to destroy foodborne bacteria.
Cook all raw poultry to a minimum internal temperature of 165°F as measured with a food thermometer before removing from the heat source. If you don’t have a food thermometer… add it to your wish list.
November 30th is the “free” deadline...
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services provides free soil analysis from April 1st – November 30th. Samples that are received during peak season (December 1st – March 31st) are analyzed for $4 per sample.
All supplies needed for soil sampling can be found at the Perquimans Extension Office and samples will be delivered to Raleigh free of charge if dropped off at our office. If you have samples that you would like to be delivered, bring them to our office by November 18th. If you have soil sampling questions, contact Field Crops Agent, Dylan Lilley at 252-426-5428.
4-H Provides Bags to Teach about Farmers...
Second grade students at Perquimans Central School received bags which included activities that taught them about farmers and products produced by farmers. These products included cotton, sweet potatoes, peanuts, and livestock.
Students were even given a pumpkin that they were able to take home as well. Farm Day Adventures is something that is usually done on site, but due to COVID 19 adjustments were made in order to still teach our second grade youth about the importance our farmers have on our community.
This was a group effort by the Perquimans Extension staff across all program areas. To learn more about how you can become involved with Perquimans County 4-H, please contact Meredith Wood at meredith_wood@ncsu.edu.
Pastures need testing too...
Fall is the perfect time to soil test your pastures. Soil testing your pastures will allow you to know the quality of your soil and what you can do to improve the conditions. Knowing what your ph, phosphorus and potassium indexes will help you grow better grass for your livestock.
Starting Dec. 1st — March 31st, 2021 NCDA will charge $4 per sample. If you have time before the end of November we strongly encourage you to take your samples and drop them off by the Extension Service. If you need help understanding how to take a soil sample, interpreting the results, or need soil sample boxes call the Perquimans Extension Service at 252- 426-5428.
Buying Local — supports our farmers...
Are you interested in buying local? Support your local farmers by following the link below to find a list of local farms and farm stands in the Gates, Chowan, and Perquimans county https://gates.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/11/local-produce-in-gates-chowan-and-perquimans-counties/
If you know of a farm stand you would like to add to the list, please fill out this google form https://forms.gle/7YnJYpP5PLBQBiCF6 or contact Nettie Baugher at nettie_baugher@ncsu.edu
4-H EFNEP teaches health eating...
4H EFNEP (taught as a part of the Health Class in cooperation with the Physical Education teachers in Perquimans County Schools) will be working with the high school students through Mrs. Thach and eventually at Hertford Grammar School with Mr. Woodley. The students will be receiving incentives along with their booklets for their nutrition lessons. Due to Covid restrictions, food samples will not be given. As conditions improve in the new year, EFNEP is looking forward to working with Mr. Thach and the Kindergarten through 2nd graders at Perquimans Central School. EFNEP stands for Expanded Foods and Nutrition Education Program.
Never give out your information...
To prevent identity theft or fraud… please do not discuss any important information or give out your Medicare Number or Social Security Number or Bank Numbers or Credit Card Numbers over the phone unless you initiate the call and can confirm the connection is safe.
The advertisements on television and the flyers that are circulating are very misleading and the best thing to do is to be suspicious of your calls and never release your private information over the phone. Phone calls and door-to-door visits are very dangerous marketing tools and should be avoided at all times.