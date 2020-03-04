Recently, Lions Club District Governor Mark Bateman visited the Rocky Hock Lions Club to induct new members into the International Lions Clubs.
Bateman inducted Lions Julie Lee and Teresa Ben-Dov. Lion Sharon Savage was Lee’s sponsor and Lion Ron Ben-Dov was Teresa Ben-Dov’s sponsor. DG Mark Bateman and Lion Nancy Bateman traveled from their home club, the Lake Gaston Lions Club for their visit. Bateman reminded the Rocky Hock Lions Club that his term was halfway over, since the Lions Clubs’ year ends on June 30.
After the induction of the new members, Bateman talked about what was happening in the district. Since one of the five directives that Lions Clubs International has is “Hunger”, he talked about the upcoming Rise Against Hunger. This district event will be held on March 28 at the Wendell Lions Club. On that day, 20,000 meals will packed. The Rocky Hock Lions Club was invited to help if possible.
Bateman presented two awards to members of the Rocky Hock Lions Club. Lion Elena Bartoli was awarded a special pin from Lions Clubs International for sponsoring a new member during its 100th Centennial Celebration. For the sponsor to be eligible for this award, the new member needs to be a member for over one year.
The other Lions Club International Award went to Lion Frances Jordan. This award was presented to Lion Jordan at the Mid-Winter Convention in Greenville by Lions Clubs International Director Judge Shea Nickell and DG Mark Bateman. This Certification of Appreciation was sent to the Mid-Winter Convention from Lions Clubs International 2019-2020 President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi, along with his pin. Since most of the Lions from the Rocky Hock Lions Club were unable to attend the Mid-Winter Convention, this award was presented to Jordan by Bateman in front of the Rocky Hock Lions Club also. Only six of these International Lions Clubs Presidential Certificates of Appreciation were presented at the Mid-Winter for Districts 31 N & S.
After inducting the new members and presenting the awards, Bateman was presented a Certification of Appreciation and a gift bag by the Rocky Hock Lions Club President Guy Simmons.