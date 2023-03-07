PSA Airlines works hard to maintain an inclusive workforce that mirrors the diversity of the customers who fly aboard its Bombardier aircraft.
That’s according to a presentation last week by four PSA representatives who spoke to aviation science students at Elizabeth City State University.
“When you come to PSA, there will be somebody that you will identify with,” said Sherika Johnson, the airlines’ cadet engagement recruiter. “You are not by yourself.”
Also speaking Thursday, March 2, were PSA Airlines pilots Capt. Jonathan Boltz and First Officer Ashlyn Molinaro.
Together with Theresa Adams, the diversity, equity and inclusion programs specialist for PSA, the airline’s four representatives discussed career opportunities with the company, a subsidiary that flies regional routes for American Airlines.
Boltz, who is a 2016 ECSU aviation sciences graduate, and Molinaro stood before students dressed in their dark blue PSA Airlines suits. The four stripes on the sleeve of Boltz’s blazer identified him as a captain; Molinaro was identified as a first officer by the three stripes on her jacket. The two are based in Washington, D.C. and fly to points along the East Coast and to several Midwest destinations.
In describing PSA Airlines’ dedication to workforce diversity, Boltz began by saying each of PSA’s aircraft seat about 70 passengers.
“When we look at the back of those airplanes at our customers, the people who are the reason we we get to wear these nice suits and make a lot of money, what do they look like?” Boltz asked. “Are they all white? Are they all Black? Are some of them women?”
He continued by asking aloud if the passengers were from different religions or people from the LGBTQ community.
“These are the people that are paying our bills; these are the people that are allowing American and by extension PSA to remain an airline,” Boltz said. “We want our passengers to be able to look up at the flight deck and hopefully see a reflection of themselves and understand that we value having a workforce that takes that very seriously.”
Boltz and Molinaro each spent their early years in aviation as flight instructors, while garnering new pilot certifications and expanding their pilot credentials. Molinaro said she began flying at age 17 in 2013. For women in aviation, that was a different time, she said.
“That was before #MeToo and I dealt with some experiences,” said Molinaro, who was referring to the social movement against sexual harassment and assault, and rape culture in which victims publicize their experiences.
All new PSA pilots spend a period of time in reserve status, which means they are on standby to fly in the event a senior pilot calls out sick or is needed for some other reason. Reserve pilots still earn a salary but spend part of their time on standby living in designated spaces known as “crash pads.” A problem Molinaro faced early was most of the crash pads were male-only living quarters.
“A lot of the pilot crash pads are male only, like 99 percent of them are male only,” she said. “So, I stayed in a flight attendant crash pad.”
Molinaro was living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but was based in Philadelphia while flying on reserve status. She told the students that the ideal situation for new pilots is to live near where they are based. That way they can remain at their residence while standing by on reserve.
“If you can live near your base, that is huge,” she said. That is my biggest suggestion.”
Molinaro also discussed difficulties she faces in public perception of female pilots. People don’t see many female commercial pilots and because of that they often mistake her for a flight attendant, she said.
She’s also received comments like “they let you fly the plane?”, and an aircraft maintenance worker once asked if she knew how to start the plane. A passenger also once asked if she could fetch them a cocktail.
“Those are the kind of things we deal with,” Molinaro said. She expects there will be fewer of those misconceptions, however, as more women become pilots.
PSA Airlines is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.