Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon told Elizabeth City State University trustees last week that ECSU is making good progress implementing its five-year strategic plan despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECSU launched the trustee-approved plan, titled “Forging Our Future,” last fall. The plan focuses on six key areas: academic excellence, student experience, sustainable growth, institutional advancement, operational excellence, and regional development.
There are “action items” identified in each area, and 95 percent of the 67 action items slated for the plan’s first year are either complete or in progress, Dixon noted.
Highlights under academic excellence include ECSU obtaining restricted airline transportation pilot certification for the aviation science program and updating and maintaining the aviation inventory and equipment in order to remain competitive.
An item still in progress under academic excellence is conducting market analysis to determine workforce needs in northeastern North Carolina.
Under student experience, a feasibility study has been conducted to determine housing needs, a new food service vendor has been identified, and a campus climate survey has been launched.
The sustainable growth area includes growing student enrollment by 100 each year through 2025, increasing community college engagement and improving connections with potential transfer students, identifying and engaging at-risk students through an early warning system, and creating a seamless application and enrollment system for distance learning students,.
In the institutional advancement area the university has completed an assessment of the advancement staff and infrastructure and implemented a fundraising plan that includes annual gifts, major giving, corporate and foundation giving, and planned giving.
Institutional advancement is in the process of establishing a mentoring program for alumni to support students in career and professional development.
Under operational excellence the university has developed a University Governance Committee to track progress on operational excellence objectives and process improvements. A new process also has been developed for on-boarding and training new employees.
Regional development includes plans to host a regional development summit for the 21-county area and plans for a Board of Visitors for the university. Anther action step being worked on is increasing the use of Small Business Technology Development Center services in the local community and the region.
Dixon said she will be appointing people to the Board of Visitors by the end of this month.
“Thank you to all the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members that contributed to the first year of implementing ‘Forging Our Future,’” Dixon said. “We look forward to starting year two of the plan this fall, as we finally begin our first semester under regular operations since 2019.”
Dixon said she’s particularly happy the university has been able to make progress meeting the strategic plan’s objectives despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board of Trustees Chairwoman Jan King Robinson praised Dixon’s leadership of the university and in implementing the plan.
“With every meeting you blow us away,” Robinson said to Dixon. “You and your team blow us away again and again, and it’s really phenomenal.”
Dixon repaid the compliment to trustees.
“You never claim as a leader to be able to do everything yourself,” she said. “It takes a good team, a good group of folks around you, to help create the vision, the leadership, and I definitely have gotten that from all of you as trustees.”