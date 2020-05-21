We live each day, some purposely – some randomly. Some fill their days with purpose, with specific objectives in mind.
Yet others go about filling their hours with random, haphazard, and simple means.
Either activity can hold good or bad qualities. The world today appears to exhibit more of the latter. Contained therein is also the element of evil – wholesale abortion and its proponents, advocacy for abominations to our Lord.
Friends and acquaintances of mine call me a Bible Thumper, some even outwardly, in my presence. I don’t get angry with them because I want to hold on to them with a desire to infect them with repentance and salvation. I so desperately want them to believe. Otherwise, how can we ever have peace on earth? How else can we save those souls from the depths of hell?
According to Layman’s Bible Encyclopedia, “...repentance affects the whole man. It is not merely a substitution of one set of external actions and observances for another set, but an inward turning, a recognition, and disavowal of one’s sin coupled with the embracing of a new way of life, a life in conformity with the teachings of Christ...”. What a wonderful world that would be!
But do you believe, honestly believe in all the Bible? Or do you sift through the sixty-six books, picking and choosing to believe what fits your fancy?
I lean on the Apostles Creed, understanding that the Apostles did not write it. It is a statement that reflects what is right for a follower of Jesus to believe. It holds the essentials of Christian faith, as expressed in God’s Word.
Almost all Christians know this Creed by memorization, and here are the words. “I believe in God the Father Almighty, Maker of heaven and earth, And in Jesus Christ, his only Son our Lord, Who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, Suffered under Pontius Pilate, Was crucified, dead, and buried.
He descended into hell; The third day He rose again from the dead; He ascended into heaven, And sitteth on the right hand of God the Father Almighty; From thence he shall come to judge the quick and the dead.
I believe in the Holy Spirit; The Holy catholic Church, the Communion of Saints; The Forgiveness of sins; The Resurrection of the body, And the Life everlasting. Amen.” The word “catholic” means “relating to the church universal, the church as the body of Christ.
Do you believe, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 KJV. Do you believe Jesus’ words, “I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.” John 3:35 KJV.
Do you believe “…even the very hairs of your head are all numbered…” Luke 12:7 KJV.
If so, why then are we so terrified of COVID19?
My husband and I were having quite a tough conversation about the constraints placed on the general public.
I jokingly said to him, “Well, dead is dead, regardless of the cause!” But that holds a lot of truth. Before we were formed in the womb, God knew us.
And in His Book, our days are numbered as well. That does not mean we should not use caution and good common sense. After all, He gave us free will to make informed decisions.
Give me back my freedom to do so! “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.” Psalm 23:4-6 KJV.