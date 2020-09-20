Now President Trump wants us to develop “herd immunity” to the killer virus. Earlier, though, he called the virus “a hoax, a Democratic hoax.”
Wait. Does he want us to develop a “herd immunity” to the killer virus or to the “hoax,” or to all hoaxes? If enough develop immunity to all hoaxes, won’t that pretty much destroy politics?
Is he thinking of all Americans, all humans, or just his base as animals, members of a herd?
Bertrand Russell says that “Collective fear stimulates herd instinct and tends to produce ferocity toward those not regarded as members of the herd.”
Is it Democrats or Republicans who exhibit more “ferocity” toward outsiders? Isn’t it worse to call his followers animals than to call them a “basket of deplorables?” Which party tries harder to stimulate “collective fear”? You decide.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City