Doesn't Matter Where You're From, But Who You Are

Dr. Maria Trent, formerly of Hertford, was recently appointed as the inaugural Division of Adolescent Medicine Chief in the Department of Pediatrics at the John Hopkins School of Medicine.
“I am excited about this new position and look forward to being able to contribute to the health and well-being of young people in Baltimore and beyond,” she said.
When Trent was just 3 years old, her family moved from College Park, MD, back to Hertford, according to a long ago article that appeared in the Baltimore Sun. She was educated in Perquimans County Schools before earning a spot to attend the magnet North Carolina School of Science and Math in Durham that spurred her interest in medicine.
“Yes, my upbringing in Herftord was critical for my personal and academic development,” she said. “The safe, small-town community where everyone looked out for each other and where education was supported enabled me to grow up with a huge safety net filled with good friends and loving adults.”
Trent, the daughter of Vivian and Graham Trent, said her fondest memories of Hertford include walking to the library by herself at age 10, and having “a little old lady at church” one day press $20 into her hand, according to an article from the Daily Advance’s archives.
A class act, Trent praised family for her upbringing that provided the foundation for success. Interested in math and science all along, Trent said she regularly completed her homework before going home from school.
“I am grateful that my parents highly valued education and understood the necessary steps for achievement, and my extended family who also always looked supported me,” she said.
Trent, whose mother grew up in Hertford and whose father lived there until his death several years ago, says she received a lot of community support and encouragement growing up.
Trent’s high school science teacher, Ms. Driber, nominated her in 10th grade to attend the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham. The application process was rigorous, but she was accepted, and attended during her 11th and 12th grades in school.
“I was also fortunate to have teachers like Edith Driber (my high school biology teacher) who nominated me for important opportunities like attending the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.”
And worth noting, based on this country editor’s research, Trent held two NC 2A State Records in 1987 – 800-meter and 1600-meter. State meet that year, that was a hot day to run too. Needed sprinklers to cool the runners pacing themselves around the red and white track at North Carolina State University.
After running and gunning around the track, Trent earned degrees from Yale to University, University of North Carolina School of Medicine and the Harvard School of Public Health. She completed her pediatric residency at Children’s National Medical Center in D.C. and was an adolescent medicine fellow at Boston Children’s Hospital (Harvard Medical School). Trent has been on the faculty at the John Hopkins School of Medicine since 2001 and has served as a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the School of Medicine; Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health at the Bloomberg School of Public Health; the Department of Acute and Chronic Care at the John Hopkins School of Nursing. She is an independent scientist that serves as the principal or key investigator on multiple research projects, both domestic and international, that are funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH) and other funding agencies.
Among Trent’s many accolades, she was named to Ebony Magazine’s Power 100 list of the nation’s most influential African-Americans, among peers including President/CEO of McDonald’s Don Thompson, national security adviser Susan Rice, director/producer Shonda Rhimes and President Barack Obama.