'Don’t accept the evil of silence'

It takes courage to take the witness stand and tell a courtroom what you have seen and heard. But courage is often in short supply when the person sitting at the defense table is staring you down.
I can attest this fear is real. Some witnesses are legitimately scared to come to court.
However, some witness’ intentions aren’t so pure.
Sometimes, witnesses refuse to come forward because of callous indifference. You know, the “no one likes a rat” or “anti-police” attitude.
Some call it the “no-snitch policy” – an anti-cooperation-with-the-police mentality. Individuals that have the most to say about a crime they witnessed – remain unapologetically silent.
Whatever the reasons witnesses choose to remain silent, their passiveness makes them complicit in the crimes they fail to stop. And their silence helps criminals and hurts our neighborhoods.
Silence does not equate to safety under any circumstances.
The “no-snitch policy” instead empowers remorseless criminals to continue their activities, and everyone is at risk when that happens.
When I won cases without cooperative witnesses at trial, it usually came at a personal cost. It takes extraordinary efforts of investigators and first responders to build a case based on forensic and circumstantial evidence.
I can assure you our law enforcement community is committed to keeping our streets safe. They sacrifice their kids’ sporting events, family gatherings, favorite activities, and time with their loved ones to investigate criminal cases.
However, their efforts are crippled by this “no-snitch” policy.
Our community must recognize that this is a serious problem. If we turn a blind eye to this “no-snitch” code, violence is perpetuated, and bad people walk free.
We need to focus our efforts on helping witnesses feel safe when they cooperate with police. We can start by rejecting this “anti-police” mentality and instead encourage building trust between our law enforcement and our citizens.
As Chief of Police, my duty is to uphold the integrity of our police investigations, the laws of the State of North Carolina, the North Carolina Constitution and the United States Constitution. However, this no-snitch code not only spits in the face of integrity and honesty but keeps our community and families at risk of dangerous criminal activity.
In short, no-snitch does no good.
Although I can sympathize with people who fear for their lives, I urge them to consider the bigger picture.
Martin Luther King once said, “He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetuate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.”
If you are a witness to a crime, you owe it to the people you love to come forward. You can do it anonymously, and sometimes reward money is even available. If you don’t, then the evil is perpetuated.
Don’t accept the evil of silence. Protest against it.