We have heard if not once a thousand times wash your hands, wear your face masks in public, use hand sanitizer but we also need to pay attention to any common touch points in our homes, offices and cars. Now that we are entering into Phase 2 of the Governor’s order we will be moving around more and more. Make sure to continue to follow the CDC guidelines and NCDHHS “Know Your W’s” (Wear a Face Masks, Wait 6ft Apart, Wash Your Hands) when out in
public. Be sure to pay attention to your home also. You will want to clean and disinfect all common touch points. Common touch points are those places that are touched naturally by you and visitors (door knobs, handles, switches).
These areas need to be cleaned and sanitized several times a day to prevent the transmission of Covid-19. Use your alcohol-based hand sanitizer for your hands and sanitize hard surfaces with a bleach or other type of sanitizer. The easiest is sanitizer wipes or you can use spray sanitizer. The cheapest is a bleach solution of (4 tsp bleach/ per 1-quart water). There is a difference in cleaning and sanitizing, cleaning is using soap to clean surfaces to remove things you can see dirt or food. Sanitizing is taking the extra step to spray or wipe down with a sanitizer that will kill germs and pathogens. For more information go to: go.ncsu.edu/covid-19.
CDC’s Recommendations on How to clean and disinfect
Clean
Wear reusable or disposable gloves for routine cleaning and disinfection.
Clean surfaces using soap and water, then use disinfectant.
Cleaning with soap and water reduces number of germs, dirt and impurities on the surface. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces.
Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. High touch surfaces include:
Tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, sinks, etc.
Disinfect
Follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product safely and effectively.
Many products recommend:
Keeping surface wet for a period of time (see product label)
Precautions such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product
Diluted household bleach solutions may also be used if appropriate for the surface.
Check the label to see if your bleach is intended for disinfection, and ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Some bleaches, such as those designed for safe use on colored clothing or for whitening may not be suitable for disinfection.
Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser.
Leave solution on the surface for at least 1 minute.
To make a bleach solution, mix:
5 tablespoons (1/3rd cup) bleach per gallon of water
OR
4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water
Bleach solutions will be effective for disinfection up to 24 hours.
Alcohol solutions with at least 70% alcohol may also be used.
Soft surfaces
For soft surfaces such as carpeted floor, rugs, and drapes.
Clean the surface using soap and water or with cleaners appropriate for use on these surfaces.
Launder items (if possible) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use the warmest appropriate water setting and dry items completely.
OR
Disinfect with an EPA-registered household disinfectant. (Lysol Spray will work)
Vacuum as usual.
Electronics
For electronics, such as tablets, touch screens, keyboards, and remote controls.
Consider putting a wipeable cover on electronics.
Follow manufacturer’s instruction for cleaning and disinfecting.
If no guidance, use alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol. Dry surface thoroughly.