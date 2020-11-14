The generosity of the community in Elizabeth City toward Arts of the Albemarle continues to deserve our gratitude and admiration. Now, more than ever, as the ongoing pandemic restricts the fundraising events nonprofits rely on for much-needed operating funds, the financial support of public and private organizations and individuals is critical to their survival.
Arts of the Albemarle wants to thank the financial and philanthropic support of Pasquotank County and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Tourism Development Authority, the Elizabeth City Foundation and AoA’s members and donors.
Recent stories in The Daily Advance detailed the grants AoA received from the TDA and EC Foundation. These monies will help AoA recover losses in revenue from events such as Rhythm & Brews, Center Players shows, concerts and more.
The TDA lifted the restrictions on its annual grant to AoA to allow the arts organization to use the $17,500 for operating expenses, rather than specific projects. AoA had sought the one-time relief to help cover the loss of revenues from the COVID pandemic: a projected $80,000 for the first six months of its fiscal year, July to December.
To be clear, AoA is financially sound. Executive Director Laurie Edwards, the staff and the AoA Board of Directors took proactive measures, including cutting expenses, reducing staff and limiting hours, to ensure AoA’s continued financial viability while adhering to COVID restrictions and public safety protocols.
Additionally, AoA launched a special COVID Recovery Campaign with the goal of raising additional funds to cover the $80,000 in lost revenue from the many events we are unable to hold. Once again, our members and donors responded and, to date, we have raised nearly $50,000 from individual contributions. AoA remains sincerely grateful to these supporters.
The combination of public grants and private funding, along with continued revenues from memberships and gallery sales, means AoA’s finances remain on solid footing, positioning us to navigate the next 10 to 12 months successfully and continue to meet our mission of offering diverse, first-class cultural experiences to the community to the extent possible within COVID restrictions and guidelines.
Arts of the Albemarle has again hosted First Friday ArtWalk exhibits featuring acclaimed pastel artist Richard Wilson, local favorites Margie Sawyer and Robert Kelly-Goss, and recent transplant Jack Pardue.
In October, we held several showings of the Manhattan Shorts Film Festival on a limited audience basis. We also offered private showings to individuals if they had concerns about COVID safety.
We opened our gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
The careful stewardship of the board of directors, executive director and staff, and the ongoing support of the community enables AoA to look to the future. We are now working on a Holiday Boutique in the gallery for December and our Visual Arts and Performing Arts Committees are negotiating to bring exciting artists to Elizabeth City in 2021.
We have planned a Center Players Holiday Show, “Letters to Scrooge,” which will be performed in our Maguire Theatre or filmed to be a part of an AoA YouTube Channel launch. Our Spring Gala is being planned. Exciting things are happening at AoA and we give thanks to all those who continue to support us.
Sally Stanton Bruderle is president of the board of directors at Arts of the Albemarle.