Right now, the world is facing the challenge of 2019 novel coronavirus, most commonly known as COVID-19. The “CO” stands for “corona”; the “VI” for “virus”; and the “‘D” is for disease.
COVID-19, which causes a respiratory illness in those it infects, is a new virus that was unknown prior to December 2019. In the subsequent eight months, our world has been flipped upside down as researchers, medical professionals, public health advocates and government officials work around the clock to learn more about how to contain, treat and prevent new COVID-19 infections.
For you, it means that the way you live your life looks very different than it did before, and this may include how you interact with your health care providers. For emergent or ongoing medical needs, the safest course of action is to obtain advice from a medical professional through an emergency department or your doctor’s office.
Do not delay seeking care. Your health care providers are dedicated to safely continuing care for patients with chronic or sudden medical needs just as we would at any other time. Delaying seeing your provider when you have a health concern could allow chronic problems to progress beyond an easily treatable level and lead to an emergency medical event.
Importantly, appointments for routine age-appropriate cancer screenings should be kept as scheduled. Cancer screenings are a good example. Early detection and treatment provide the best chances for beating a cancer diagnosis.
Those with preexisting conditions may have an increased level of concern about their risk should they contract COVID-19. However, with heightened efforts to maintain safety with appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE, for our patients and staff, and the ability to perform virtual care, we feel comfortable that we can provide safe and appropriate care no matter what their risk might be.
All Sentara practices in northeastern North Carolina are now using tele-medicine as appropriate to ensure that patients with minor care issues have a safe method to see their providers.
If you do need to come to the office to see a provider, it is important to note that Sentara has put many new precautions in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff. These include:
Personal protective equipment for caregivers and patients;
Screening of providers and office staff for fever and symptoms upon arrival at work;
Ongoing cleaning and sanitizing of all patient care and work areas;
Pre-screening patients before arrival; and
Screening patients for fever and symptoms at the front door.
There are simple ways we can all help to protect each other from the spread of COVID-19. By all indications from public health experts, wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth in public is one of the most effective and readily available means of preventing spread.
Other evidence-based practices are washing your hands with hot water and soap or hand-sanitizer frequently and avoiding close contact with others in crowded spaces such as checkout lines in stores.
Together, we can make our community safer from COVID-19. Should you need medical care, health care providers are there to safely administer it.
Dr. S. Michael Sutton is a practicing family medicine physician at Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in Elizabeth City.