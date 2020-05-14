There’s no way I’m breaking down the first six episodes of “The Last Dance” and not continuing with episodes seven and eight this week. Let’s jump right in.
The funniest line in the entire documentary thus far came in the first two minutes Sunday evening when somebody said “Way to go Craig” after Jerry Krause walked out of the press conference.
Scottie Pippen caught a lot of flack for quitting on his team by refusing to complete a playoff game in 1994 and rightfully so. His decision to double down and say now that he would do it again is baffling.
While on the subject of Pippen, there was footage shown of him throwing a chair during a a game against the Spurs in 1995. You should YouTube the clip. I really thought he might attack Joey Crawford if he could get his hands on him.
Loved seeing the UNC shorts hanging in the background of Michael Jordan’s baseball locker.
The death of James Jordan still makes me sad. The men found guilty are imprisoned here in North Carolina, living each day hoping that the general population doesn’t learn what they did. Most everybody loves MJ, that includes prisoners.
I was surprised at how emotional Jordan got when asked about how he may have been perceived by his teammates and whether his intensity impacted their ability to see him as a nice person. I honestly didn’t think he cared that much.
When BJ Armstrong played for the Bulls, he was Jeffrey Jordan‘s favorite player. I wonder if that was true in 1998 when BJ was trash talking his Dad in the playoffs.
The worst thing about seeing Vlade Divac in a Charlotte Hornets jersey is knowing that it meant not seeing Kobe Bryant in the jersey. Glen Rice in a Hornets jersey though is great. He was allergic to playing defense but could score in his sleep.
Michael Jordan is the reason (or is to blame depending on who you ask) for me wearing a hoop earring in my left ear for more than a decade.
Young folks have to watch Shaq in Orlando to know how good he could have been. It’s the reason I never faulted Kobe for calling him lazy. Shaq could have been in the G.O.A.T. discussion.
When you find out there is an episode 11 coming out with additional footage and commentary, don’t be surprised. This documentary has been wildly popular and there is still plenty of footage to be shown and money to be made.