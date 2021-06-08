All hail the Perquimans High School Class of 2021!
Eighty-eight seniors were awarded their diplomas during Perquimans High School’s 96th commencement ceremony on Saturday at the athletic field.
Valedictorian is Greyson Pierce and the salutatorian is Maci Denson.
Their speeches are published on page B1 along with many photos from the commencement ceremony.
Selected by the senior class, the commencement’s guest speaker was Bruce Gemmill, formerly a popular seventh grade teacher at Perquimans Middle who now teaches for Currituck schools.
Quoting the late great comedian Robin Williams, Gemmill said, “Everyone has a small spark of madness; that crazy goofy side in your brain. You mustn’t lose it. As a teacher, I not only feel like it is my job to make sure you don’t lose it, but that you know how to use it. You know I still have mine. I’m still same weird dude that taught you in seventh grade – I promise – but the reason that spark is so important is that when life beats you up, you’re going to want to beat it back by laughing in it’s face. People might look at you like you are crazy, but that’s the reassurance that you still have your spark. So don’t lose it. Yes, grow up, but please don’t grow up into one of those people that forget to laugh.”
Videos of Pierce, Denson and Gemmill’s speeches are posted to the Perquimans Weekly’s Facebook page.
More graduation photos will be published next week. Anyone with additional photos from graduation can send them to mlayton@ncweeklies.com .