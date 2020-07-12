I cannot imagine people being indifferent to the feelings black Americans have about the Civil War. No matter what the debate about degree of significance, slavery was an issue in the war and in our history. To begin the discussion on monuments by arguing whether people’s personal offense is real or significant is foolish. Substituting one person’s indifference for another’s significance is unnecessary and shows callousness to the real legacy of slavery that we as a nation must own.
The effects of policy or law that considered human beings as property of another, not having rights of citizenship or full and equal rights of citizenship, are genuine and feelings about this past sincere. The argument that this is the past and therefore should no longer be offensive is merely another opinion. That opinion in and of itself in no way diminishes genuine and sincere reactions to our past.
Women were granted the right to vote under the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920, 50 years after black males. That all-important equal right to ownership of the government is critical to equality. As were the rights to contract, independent ownership of property and wages etc., as opposed to the subjugation of those rights for women to another. I have reactions to these rights and their deprivation and the many monuments to the decision-makers who opposed the granting of these rights to all. Their effect on me may be very different than the effect on others, especially to those who were not restricted by gender under the law.
So the question for me as to what we do with monuments to figures from our past who espoused views that supported limiting rights on the basis of benign characteristics such as gender or skin color, recognizes that there are many subjective reactions to these historic monuments, not often based on personal experience but rather on the effects of the restrictions.
For this reason, I do not support removing monuments from public property on the basis of changing or subjective views. Government should generally not make policy decisions on the basis of deciding what subjective reaction or offense has more “value” than another.
Should the Vietnam Memorial come down because some oppose the conflict? Should the statues of Bill Clinton come down over all of the legal sanctions related to his lying in the Paula Jones case that led to his impeachment? Should all the memorials to leaders who denied rights of citizenship to women all the way through 1920 come down? How about the offense many feel at the statues depicting elected leaders who have supported abortion, denying life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to over 60 million children in the womb? How about the statue of Malcolm X in New York? What about the name of the state of New York and its slave heritage? Should it be changed?
Should statuary of Franklin D. Roosevelt no longer remain on public property because of the offense Japanese Americans or others justifiably feel over the internment of U.S. citizens? As recently as 1988, the Civil Liberties Act signed by President Ronald Reagan apologized for the internment, admitted that the interments were based on “race prejudice” and “failure of political leadership” and disbursed more than $1.6 billion in reparations to those actually interned or their immediate heirs.
Should our flag be replaced because it flew when, as a nation, we had no child labor protections; when Irish-Americans and members of the military, for example, faced “will not serve” and “unwelcome here” restrictions to their liberty; when women and blacks remained less than full citizens? Should we insist on a new flag?
How many of you are thinking the particular example above is ridiculous or insignificant? You make my point. All of the views are subjective. Who decides which offense is more significant than another? In five or 10 years, what view currently accepted as mainstream will be concluded offensive and what statue goes away as a result?
There is a private foundation that helps the National Park Service support the maintenance of memorials in Washington, D.C. It recently announced it will be adding contemporary context to the Jefferson Memorial with regard to the issue of slavery. I applaud that measured response. Now when a visitor comes to the memorial they will learn about history, culture, human imperfection and progress. Here will be a whole to the memorial that includes the good, the bad and the ugly. Visitors will learn about how a nation committed to freedom includes the freedom to change, correct, reconsider and progress.
Historic statues memorialize, they do not idealize. That is their value.