...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River, and Neuse and Bay
Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The N.C. Department has replenished the state’s Highway Trust Fund with $1.1 billion after removing that amount from the fund between May 2018 and April 2019 to pay for road projects and disaster recovery efforts, the state treasurer said Thursday.
The payments to replenish the fund “represent a marked turnaround from previous overspending” by the agency, state Treasurer Dale Folwell said in a press release. According to Folwell, DOT spent $6.8 billion in fiscal year 2019 even though its budget was $5 billion. To make up the shortfall, DOT “depleted” $1.1 billion in “short term” loans from the Highway Trust Fund, Folwell said.
Folwell said DOT used the loans to “address demands on Highway Fund working capital related to disaster recovery efforts, and the acceleration of highway construction projects.”
Prior to taking loans from the Highway Trust Fund, the fund “had not been touched for over 14 years,” Folwell said. The Highway Trust Fund was created by state lawmakers in 1989 to provide revenue for specific highway projects.