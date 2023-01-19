The N.C. Department has replenished the state’s Highway Trust Fund with $1.1 billion after removing that amount from the fund between May 2018 and April 2019 to pay for road projects and disaster recovery efforts, the state treasurer said Thursday.

The payments to replenish the fund “represent a marked turnaround from previous overspending” by the agency, state Treasurer Dale Folwell said in a press release. According to Folwell, DOT spent $6.8 billion in fiscal year 2019 even though its budget was $5 billion. To make up the shortfall, DOT “depleted” $1.1 billion in “short term” loans from the Highway Trust Fund, Folwell said.