HATTERAS — Need a job and like being out on the water during the summer?
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division may have an opportunity for you.
The ferry division is looking for qualified applicants to fill a variety of summer positions on its Hatteras-Ocracoke route. Positions include ferry captains, engine room positions and traffic coordinators, the division said in a press release.
“We weren’t able to hold a job fair this year due to COVID restrictions, but we still need to fill positions for what will likely be a busy summer season,” said Ferry Division Deputy Director Jed Dixon. “It’s a great way to earn money while spending a summer on the beautiful Outer Banks.”
All positions follow week-on, week-off schedules, and dormitory housing is provided during shift weeks for those who need it.
All applicants must either have a current Transportation Worker Identification Card or need to have applied for one. To apply
People interested in applying for openings should contact the Ferry Division’s Human Resources Coordinator Alma Fountain at afountain@ncdot.gov.