Dreams and Visions

We were on a day trip to the Lake, my daughter, and son-in-law and granddaughter. It was early enough to cover many miles before lunch. We tooled along in perfect weather.
I don’t recall the name of the restaurant nor the menu we chose. I only remember it was a fantastic meal and a marvelous time filled with lots of love and laughter.
Leaving the restaurant, we took a turn that led us down an unmarked highway that led into a gravel road, then to a narrow, dirt, cow-path trail. I began to feel a deep unpleasant force. Darkness overtook us as did a massive thunder and lightning storm.
Suddenly, we found ourselves at the end of the path with no ability to move forward or backward. Trapped, we were! At once, I felt a gripping fear and feeling of doom. I bolted upright in my bed, my heart racing, peppered with perspiration; nightmares can seem so real! However, upon awakening, I found it not as frightening as in my dream.
Some of our days begin just like that, then start spiraling downward. Sometimes the days run together. That is the time we must lean on our faith. The days do now seem dark for Christians, but let me assure you that has always been the case.
We may think God has deserted us and that our world as we know it is going to hell in a handbasket. Not the case! God always has and always will be in control.
Dreams are normal, the mind’s way of dealing with “extra” information that could not be processed during the day. When the spirit is troubled for some reason, it can produce a nightmare. The cause may be physical (illness) or emotional. Stress and anxiety may express themselves during our dreams. I am not sure what precipitated my nightmare.
The Scriptures talk about dreams. Jacob had a vision of angels ascending a ladder, Joseph, that he would become a ruler. Job 33:15 AMP says, “[One may hear God’s voice] in a dream, in a vision of the night when deep sleep falls on men while slumbering upon the bed.” “Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; [nor] for the arrow [that] flieth by day.” Psalm 91:5 KJV
Difficult it is to find peace at times like these; nevertheless, now is the time to trust in our Savior. “When thou liest down, thou shalt not be afraid: yea, thou shalt lie down, and thy sleep shall be sweet.” Proverbs 3:24 KJV. “I will both lay me down in peace, and sleep: for thou, Lord, only makest me dwell in safety.” Psalms 4:8 KJV.
Fortunately, in our rural area, we have not been subjected to the violence encountered elsewhere. Vehemence has eluded us. Give thanks to our Redeemer that we are thus protected. Ours is a mighty God who prevails over His Kingdom. His will be done. Moreover, we must do our part in spreading peace, love, and compassion for all God’s children remembering created we are in His Image.
The Scripture is clear: “So then, whatever you desire that others would do to and for you, even so, do also to and for them, for this is (sums up) the Law and the Prophets.” Matthew 7:12, AMP. Show thanksgiving. Love others as you love yourself. Love and honor God.