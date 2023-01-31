Drive On Opens

Drive On Academy President Janice Smith (left) and Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown cut the ribbon at Drive On Academy’s new offices at 118 W Market St., Hertford, Tuesday. Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce Director Diane Cangemi (right) looks on.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

Teens and adults in Bertie, Chowan, and Perquimans counties now have a new choice for driver training.

Drive On Academy held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new offices at 118 W Market St., Hertford.