Teens and adults in Bertie, Chowan, and Perquimans counties now have a new choice for driver training.
Drive On Academy held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new offices at 118 W Market St., Hertford.
Janice Smith, president of Drive On Academy, said her business will fill a void in the region. She said students at charter and private schools couldn’t enroll in state-sponsored driver’s education programs, and many public high school students must wait months to take behind-the-wheel instruction, delaying the chance to earn their licenses.
At Drive On Academy, teen drivers can fulfill their learner’s permit requirements that include 30 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel training. Adults can receive more customized instruction to prepare for the written and behind-the-wheel tests.
Smith said instruction is available online, in a classroom, and by driving with an instructor. Classes can be taken during the week or on weekends.
Smith also said students who are waiting for state-sponsored behind-the-wheel driver training could shorten the wait for getting their license by enrolling in private behind-the-wheel training.
For more information, visit www.driveondrivingacademy.com or email driveonnc@gmail.com. Drive On Academy can be reached by phone at (252) 301-1958.
