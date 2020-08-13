A drive-up job fair made it easy for area residents to receive on-the-spot employment offers Thursday. As a bonus, the employer even offered to provide free transportation to and from the work site.
Sanderling Resort held a daylong job fair in the parking lot of the NCWorks building on McArthur Street in Elizabeth City. The resort company had representatives on hand who were taking applications for housekeeping staff and extending offers to several job-seekers.
Two afternoon applicants who received offers were Tekayla Knight and Nancy Britt, both of Edenton. Both said they were pleased with how simple the event made the hiring process.
“It was pretty easy, considering how many people are out of work,” said Britt, who has been working in housekeeping for 10 years.
Britt said she has been out of work since November after suffering an injury. The Sanderling offer was the opportunity she needed to get back to work, she said.
One benefit of working for Sanderling is it provides free transportation to and from work to employees who don’t live in Duck, which is about an hour’s drive from Elizabeth City.
Janice Beasley, the resort’s housekeeping director, said the company has been providing that service for nearly 20 years.
Each morning a van meets employees in the public parking lot at Church and Water streets and returns them to their vehicles in the afternoon.
“It’s a nice deal,” said Britt, adding it’s one she and Knight will take advantage of.
Ashley Matthews, who also received a job offer, said she will ride the van to the Sanderling, too.
“My car is currently broken down,” she said.
Matthews, who lives in South Mills, said her current job is not providing enough hours. That’s why she applied for a housekeeping position with Sanderling. She learned about the job fair on Facebook, just one of several ways NC Works promoted it.
The hiring event was held outdoors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and attracted dozens of job seekers.
“It’s going great,” said Heidi O’Neal, outreach coordinator for NC Works. That was just before noon and already another three people had received offers to join the Sanderling team.
O’Neal said 21 people had scheduled staggered appointments to speak with Sanderling recruiters. Applications also were taken from residents who happened to see the event signs when driving by the building and stopped in without appointments.
“It’s been very successful and they are our only employer today,” said O’Neal, referring to Sanderling Resort.
Joining Beasley was Jamie Banjak, a human resources officer for Sanderling Resort. The travel distance between Duck and Elizabeth City is a challenge for the company when it comes to finding potential employees, Banjak said.
“We figured we’d come to them,” she said, referring to the job fair.
The event was a normal hiring campaign and unrelated to COVID-19, the Sanderling representatives said.
The pandemic did factor in how the job fair was presented, said O’Neal. For example, she said, the event normally would have been held indoors.
Assisting Sanderling and NC Works were representatives of the Hertford-based Northeastern Workforce Development Board.
Amber Morse, business engagement coordinator for the NWDB, said the group wanted to make the application and hiring process simple for job-seekers.
“We wanted to reduce as many barriers as possible,” she said. For example, laptops were available if applicants didn’t have a smart phone with them.
Also, the applications, interviews and background checks were all conducted on site.
Morse said businesses can contact her at 252-312-4308.
For more information about job opportunities, text NCWORKS to 56512. The text will be returned with a link to the Northeastern Workforce Development Board’s website that includes job search information.