Elizabeth City State University has received a $50,000 “Giving Tuesday” gift from the Duke Energy Foundation.
According to the university, Tammy Thurman of Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, presented the gift to Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon Tuesday morning during a virtual meeting.
The gift is part of the $55,167.89 given the university on Giving Tuesday. Although other funds raised during the event are largely designated for ECSU’s Student Assistance Fund, Duke Energy advised the university it can use the $50,000 gift at its discretion.
“We are discussing how the funds will be used to have the most direct and greatest impact on our students,” said Anita Walton, vice chancellor for university advancement.
Dixon said community partners such as Duke Energy make a big difference in the lives of ECSU students.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for its commitment to our students, and for recognizing the significant impact higher education has on a community,” she said.
The Duke Energy Foundation said it provided the grant as part of its effort to “bolster education and help provide new opportunities for our state’s future leaders.”
“On this Giving Tuesday we’re proud to support the students of ECSU,” said Tammie Thurman, community relations manager for Piedmont Natural Gas.
Hanig among honorees at clean energy event
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, was honored for helping advance clean energy opportunities in North Carolina during the 6th annual North Carolina Clean Energy Champions event.
The event, co-hosted by Conservatives for Clean Energy-NC and the Chambers for Innovation & Clean Energy, also honored state Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell; state Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston; Live Oak Bank; Novo Nordisk; Mother Earth Brewing; Charlotte Motor Speedway; and the Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce.
According to a press release, Hanig sponsored House Bill 329, Renewable Energy Amendments as well as HB-750, the Clarify Deed Restrictions/Solar Collectors Act. He also co-sponsored HB 330, the Efficient Government Buildings & Savings Act. He has also supported Avangrid Renewables’ Kitty Hawk offshore wind project slated for development 27 miles off the coast of Corolla.
Cofield named to Military Affairs panel
Bernard J. Cofield of Elizabeth City has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the N.C. Military Affairs Commission. Cofield, who is retired from the Coast Guard, is a health systems specialist at the Defense Health Agency. He has worked in health services and managed care since 1999.
Currituck Extension staff receive 2 awards
Currituck County Cooperative Extension’s staff’s innovative efforts to continue programming during the COVID-19 pandemic earned two statewide awards during the N.C. Extension Awards ceremony held online Nov. 19.
The Extension staff received both the Dr. Russell King Teamwork Award and the County Performance Award.
The staff was honored for its “Live from Currituck Extension” YouTube class series. The classes, held from March through October, were led by Extension staff and held daily from 11:30 a.m. until noon.
The Extension staff also was honored for offering classes that featured both live and online participation. Registrants who couldn’t participate in real time received recordings of classes so that they could still participate. Recordings of the classes were then re-released as “on-demand” classes.
Staff also were honored for redesigning the annual Currituck Harvest Festival into the “Fall Family Fun: A Virtual Fair Experience” program. The three-months-long event featured a standalone website (go. ncsu.edu/currituckfallfair) that was updated weekly with new content. A highlight of the effort was a weekly interactive virtual “main stage” presentation where contest awards were presented and new content was highlighted.