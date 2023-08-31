electric kona

A Hyundai Kona Electric is displayed at a media preview of the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place in Chicago, February 2019. A new Duke Energy electric vehicle charging subscription pilot program with Ford, GM, and BMU aims to align with Gov. Roy Cooper’s vision of 1.25 million electric vehicles on the streets by 2030.

 Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

A new Duke Energy electric vehicle charging subscription pilot program with Ford, GM, and BMU aims to align with Gov. Roy Cooper’s vision of 1.25 million electric vehicles on the streets by 2030.

Duke Energy this week announced a 12-month EV Complete Home Charging Plan pilot program for residential customers that will offer 800 kilowatt-hours per month to charge EVs at home for a fixed monthly fee. The cost for customers in the Duke Energy Carolinas service area is $19.99, while it’s $24.99 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

  