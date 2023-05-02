RALEIGH — North Carolina regulators will hold a hearing on Duke Energy Progress’ proposed 17.7% rate increase this week, though the company is touting a “significant and positive” partial settlement on some aspects of the request.

A partial settlement between Duke Energy Progress and the North Carolina Public Staff that advocates for ratepayers was filed last week with the North Carolina Public Utilities Commission that addresses cost recovery of historical capital investments, depreciation for coal plant retirements, and multiple operational items and accounting adjustments. The settlement also addresses capital projects and related costs in the company’s three-year rate plan proposal.