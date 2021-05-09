Dulce de Leche Whoopie Pies

Makes 16
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 2/3 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup buttermilk, room temperature
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line sheet pans with parchment and with a pencil trace circles that are approximately 3 to 4-inch in diameter as a guide. Turn paper over so batter will not be directly spread onto pencil markings.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together oil, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla.
3. Stir half of the flour mixture into the egg mixture. Stir in the buttermilk. Fold in the remaining flour.
4. Drop spoonfuls of batter onto the circle guides on the parchment and smooth to become round.
5. Bake for 5 minutes, then rotate the pan and bake an additional 5 minutes until cookies are set but not browned. Cool on the baking sheet 5 minutes, then slide parchment onto counter and cool completely.
6. When cooled completely spread a thick amount of the filling and top with another cookie. Store in an air-tight container at room temperature.
Cream Filling
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup butter, room temperature
- 3 tablespoons dulce de leche caramel
- 1 tablespoon milk, room temperature
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
PREPARATION
1. Mix all to desire consistency.