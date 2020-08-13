The Durants Neck Ruritan Club in Hertford, North Carolina awarded four scholarships this year to Katelyn Sharber, Madison Jennings, Atavia Mallory, and Clayton White. Each in the amount of $1,500.
Due to COVID-19. the club did not conduct a ceremony to award the scholarships. Instead, the scholarships were presented individually by Club President Joyce Gurganus maintaining social distancing.
Sharber maintained dual enrollment at Perquimans County High School and College of the Albemarle (COA), where she was an Honor Roll Student and on COA’s Dean’s List. She will be attending East Carolina University in the fall with emphasis on becoming a Nurse and specializing in obstetrics.
Jennings also maintained dual enrollment at Perquimans County High School and College of the Albemarle (COA), where she was on the Honor Roll and COA’s Dean’s List. She will attend Elizabeth City State University in the fall with hopes of attending UNC Asheville and the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy for her Doctorate. Jennings is a first-generation college student.
Mallory has a strong sense of community. She has received numerous scholastic awards and graduated from Perquimans County High School 4th in her class out of 116 students. Mallory will be attending UNC Chapel Hill in the fall. It is her dream to become a pediatric nurse, return to her home and continue to give back to her community by opening a homeless shelter.
White attended Perquimans County High School and College of the Albemarle (COA) and was an honor student. He participated in 4-H for over 10 years and became a leader in the program and he is also a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA). White will be attending NC State University and study agriculture.
The scholarships are made possible due to the Club’s fundraisers. In addition to scholarships, the club supports the Durants Neck Volunteer Fire Department, Senior Bingo, Project Patriot, the Food Bank of the Albemarle, and much more.