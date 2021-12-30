AHOSKIE — It wasn’t just power or speed, but rather power AND speed.
Northeastern High’s boys varsity team used a combo of both to defeat Northampton County High 66-53 in the opening game for both schools at the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald Holiday Basketball Classic, Monday.
Keveon Freshwater accounted for 18 points and nine rebounds, while the back court duo of Tyell Saunders and E.J. Gatling combined for 35 more in the Eagles’ rout by giving 20 and 15 points, respectively.
Northeastern scored the first seven points of the contest thanks to six points in the paint from Freshwater and a Gatling free throw. In fact, the Eagles were 6-of-8 from the foul line in the first quarter on their way to doubling up the Jaguars, 16-8, when the horn sounded ending the period.
But a Northampton run that began with four points in the closing minutes of the first quarter ended up being a 12-0 run and got the teams squared at 16-all midway through the second quarter. Later, after the game’s second tie score, an Anthony Harding lay-up gave Northampton its first lead of the contest 20-18.
The lead then see-sawed back and forth down to near the two-minute mark. That’s when Freshwater, with his team trailing by a point, 26-25, drove the lane for a lay-up and was fouled. His three-point play ignited a 13-to-1 run by the Eagles, carrying them to a 10-point lead, 37-27, at halftime.
The teams matched scoring early in the third quarter, but the Eagles still managed a lead of at least eight points the entire time. Up by 10 at 43-33, Northeastern sparked its way to a 7-0 run, capped by a deep three-pointer from Gatling. Northampton answered with a triple of their own before the buzzer, allowing the Jags to trail by 15, 50-35, entering the final period.
Northeastern opened with an 11-to-4 run thanks to Freshwater in the paint and Saunders and Gatling converting Northampton turnovers into lay-ups. The Eagles lead was 22 points, 61-39, before the Jags mounted their last comeback with three minutes remaining.
A trio of three-pointers allowed Northampton cut its deficit to 10 (61-51), but the Eagles made 4-of-6 free throws to ice the game and the 13-point win.
The game marked the Eagles’ fourth straight victory and sent them to a scheduled second-round game against Bertie, who received a first-round bye, Tuesday. Northeastern (5-0) edged the Falcons in that game 60-57, which set the Eagles up for a match against the 6-1 Hertford County Bears on Thursday night.