ELIZABETH CITY- The John A. Holmes Aces took a short trip to Northeastern High School for a conference game against the Eagles.

Though the trip was short, the competition was made up of an intense and physically long game that stretched out over two overtimes, tying at two.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.