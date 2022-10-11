Eagles, Knights Double Overtime Results In Tie Andre' Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Oct 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Aces' Trent Spear dribbles through the Eagles' defensive unit as he moves the ball upfield. Andre Alfred Aces' Axel Preciado splits two Eagles and fires the ball for a goal. The Aces' and Eagles' went through two overtime period which resulted in a tie. Andre Alfred Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELIZABETH CITY- The John A. Holmes Aces took a short trip to Northeastern High School for a conference game against the Eagles.Though the trip was short, the competition was made up of an intense and physically long game that stretched out over two overtimes, tying at two.Aces’ senior Axel Preciado scored the first goal for the Aces toward the end of the first half, with Northeastern scoring several minutes prior.The first half ended with the Aces and Eagles tied at one.The second half mirrored the first as both teams banging each other and making aggressive attempts at their respective goal.Aces senior Loghan Wagner found the net in the second half of play and so did the Eagles ending the half at 2 points each.The two overtimes equated to no goals being scored and ending as a tie.The Aces are ranked fourth in the Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A Conference, while the Eagles are snuggled in at sixth place.Holmes will travel to Rocky Point today (Thursday) to meet Heide Trask in a conference match.The Aces next conference match will be at home on Monday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ace Overtime Sport Half Goal Game Axel Preciado Tie Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPasquotank GOP censures Overman, pulls support for his re-election bidMan charged with murder in Aug. 27 shooting arrestedProject to redesign Hughes-Ehringhaus-Oak Stump intersection back on trackCity may get summer collegiate baseball team in 2023EC police charge second man with murder in woman's fatal shootingCamden residents voice frustration over development, seek moratoriumChowan Sheriff's Office investigating death of 2-year-old boyEC teen charged with murder in August Snug Harbor shootingPerquimans facing $340K expense for housing inmateECPPS hopefuls address CRT, other issues at PAC forum Images