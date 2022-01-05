Northeastern High School outlasted a determined Hertford County team by the final score of 63-55 Tuesday night in Elizabeth City. With the win, the second in less than a week over the Bears, the Eagles (6-0) remain unbeaten, and on top in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
This victory required a strong effort for the entire game, as Northeastern built a small lead at halftime, but had to overcome constant pressure from a Hertford team that employed full court traps throughout the contest.
“We persevered,” said Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon. “We stayed together through the ups and downs that come in a game, but never lost our determination. We played smart and aggressive, and another factor was that we contested their 3-point shooters, and stopped them from having any big runs.”
The first quarter was all defense early as the Eagles trailed 8-4 at the 3:54 mark. Northeastern power forward Kaveon Freshwater asserted himself inside with three baskets, and a foul shot to get the Eagles the lead. Guard Tyell Saunders drove the lane to put Northeastern in front 13-10, but just before the buzzer Hertford’s Keveon Rodgers connected on a 3-pointer from the right corner to tie the score at the first break.
The second quarter saw Northeastern guard E.J.Gatling force the action with lightning quick drives to the basket. The senior scored seven points in the frame that included a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. The Eagles also got six points from forward Xavier McNeal which offset Freshwater having to go to the bench with three personal fouls. Saunders closed out a 17 point Northeastern quarter with a step back 3-pointer from the wing. The Bears got six points from their own quick guard Demarques Harrington, and went into the locker room trailing by just six points at 30-24.
Hertford forced some turnovers early in the third period to turn the momentum, but the Eagles got a 3-pointer from the left wing by Devaughn Bell to break the run. Gatling executed a difficult left hand drive, up and under for the layup. Freshwater was aggressive on the offensive boards, with two put back baskets, and a strong drive across the lane for a six point quarter. The combined Eagle efforts countered a seven point period produced by Bear Jeremiah Benthall. At the last break, the score was 43-38 in favor of Northeastern.
Hertford once again stepped up their pressure in the final eight minutes, trying to trap the Northeastern guards along the sidelines. It was working early when Bear forward William Valentine hit a trey, and Rodgers scored a layup off a steal. However, Gatling, who had been dribble penetrating all night, swished two clutch 3-pointers to take Northeastern out of trouble. Then it was the senior Freshwater, dominant down the stretch run, scoring ten points in the final quarter, punctuating his game high 23 point performance with a slam dunk to end the game.
Second on the score sheet was Gatling with 19 points, followed by Saunders with nine, and McNeal with eight. Rimiez Williams led the Bears with 11 points. Harrington, Rodgers, and Benthall had nine points each.