Northeastern High School (9-1,4-0) suffered its first loss of the season in the featured game of the Border Clash High School Basketball Invitational Tournament at the Robert L. Vaughan Center Monday at Elizabeth City State University.
Catholic High School (13-3,3-0), of Virginia Beach, Virginia, defeated the Eagles by the final score of 70-44 in a game that was close for most of the first half, but got away from the home team in the third quarter.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 5 in Virginia Division VISAA 1, had an impressive roster. The starting five players averaged over 6 feet 3 inches in height, and when they went to their bench, there was no drop off in talent or athletic ability. Catholic would have seven players score at least seven points in the contest.
“It was like playing in a 4th round playoff game. That was the level of talent we were up against,” said Northeastern coach Ronald Nixon. “They exposed our weaknesses. Yes, they had a lot of depth, we got tired, and were not as good in our man-to-man defense as the game progressed.”
The Eagles were up to the task early. Guard Tyell Saunders drove through the tall Crusaders for three first quarter field goals, and forward Kaveon Freshwater powered in two tough baskets underneath as the Eagles posted a respectable 13 points in the opening quarter.
The Crusaders zone-trapped Northeastern, and then fell back into an aggressive man-to-man defense that forced some turnovers, but overall was handled pretty well by the Eagles. Catholic’s 6-foot 4-inch point guard Aiden Filippini had six points, and 6-foot 5-inch power forward Nikolas Liberatore scored four points to lead the Crusaders to a 19-13 lead at the first break.
Freshwater continued to work hard in the second period. The senior got to the foul line three times, scoring five points, as the Eagles stayed close. Late in the quarter, Northeastern still only trailed by six points, but Catholic would finish with a six-point run giving them a 31-19 lead at the half.
Six different players would score for Catholic in the third quarter. The Crusaders pushed their lead to 41-26 at the 4:12 mark, and then went on an 11-0 run to lead 52-26 with 1:42 left in the period.
Northeastern got two more baskets from Freshwater, and a 3-pointer by Tyson Walton, the only time that Northeastern would connect from beyond the arc. Three-point shooting was another area of advantage for the Crusaders, who posted seven 3-pointers in the game.
Off the bench came Sayvion Saunders for the Eagles. The 6-foot 6-inch sophomore frontcourt player would impress in the fourth quarter. Taking passes inside, he made a turnaround jumper in the lane, and two other baskets as Northeastern played Catholic even in the final quarter. E.J. Gatling got some offense going in the final frame, scoring five points, including a natural 3-point play on a hard drive to the basket.
Kendon Peebles led Catholic with a game-high 15 points. He was followed by Brayden Thorne with 12 points, and Josiah Rickards with 11. Freshwater led the Eagles with 13 points. Tyell Saunders posted eight and three Northeastern players had seven points each: Gatling, Walton, and S. Saunders. The Eagles were scheduled to play Wednesday night against crosstown rival Pasquotank County.
Washington (Va.) 71, Camden 61: Despite a small three-point lead at the end of the opening quarter, The Bruins (9-6) fell to the Mighty Bookers (5-3) of Virginia in the first contest of the Border Clash, Monday.
Carmello Browne, a sophomore, earned a double-double leading Washington with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the game.
Camden returns to action on Friday at Pasquotank.
Perquimans 64, Greenbrier Christian (Va.) 38: A strong second half from the Pirates (8-3) allowed them to cruise over the Gators (6-4) as they outscored them 38-18 in the final 16 minutes.
Junior Jahsiah Felton and senior A’Marion Hunter led the way for Perquimans with 16 points and 15 points, respectively. Senior Trequan Griffin hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds, followed by fellow senior Kameron Hall’s 10.
The Pirates hosted Bertie Tuesday night and are scheduled to face Gates on the road Friday.
Kempsville (Va.) 71, Currituck 44: The Knights (7-7) fell to the 6-0 Chiefs Monday afternoon.
Currituck had a road game at First Flight on Tuesday and stay on the road for a matchup with Hertford County on Friday.
Peninsula Catholic (Va.) 72, John A. Holmes 54: Edenton (4-11) lost its sixth straight Monday as the Knights (14-6) from Newport News won the late afternoon contest.
The Aces go on the road Thursday for a game against Manteo.
Smithfield (Va.) 54, Pasquotank 47: The Panthers (4-9) were defeated by the Packers (4-4) despite an evenly played second half.
Pasquotank was led by junior Darrion Carver’s 17 points and nine rebounds. Panthers play again tonight on the road against crosstown rival Northeastern.