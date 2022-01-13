Northeastern’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams each won games over their Northeastern Coastal rivals John A. Holmes High, Wednesday.
In the girls match, the lady Eagles (7-2) defeated the Aces (4-10) 59-32 in the Northeastern gymnasium, according to the high school sports site MaxPreps.com.
Northeastern’s boys remained undefeated at 8-0 with their 67-37 win over Holmes (4-9).
In a match played Tuesday night at Northeastern, the boys team defeated Manteo 81-58.
The boys were next scheduled to play conference opponent Currituck (7-5) in Barco, Friday night. Tipoff is 7 p.m. The girls squad was not scheduled to play again until it faces Pasquotank (0-11) in a neutral match on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tipoff is 6 p.m.
Bruins handle Pasquotank
The Camden Bruins (8-5) defeated the Pasquotank Panthers (4-7) 61-50 at Camden Wednesday night. Junior Brett Mansfield led the Bruins in scoring with 17 points. For the Panthers, Darrion Carver scored a game-high 24 points. Carver was assisted by teammate Donnell Beasley, who contributed 12 points.
On the girls side, the lady Bruins (5-6) won 43-14.
Both Camden teams were scheduled to visit Edenton to take on their Aces’ counterparts on Friday. Tipoff is 6 p.m.
Hertford sweeps Camden
The Bruins fell 68-58 to the Hertford County Bears in a road game played Tuesday. Isaiah Hill led the Bruins in points with 15, and teammate Charlie Pippin contributed 12, according to MaxPreps.com.
Sophomore Faith Underwood led the lady Bruins with 19 points in her team’s 65-45 loss to conference opponent Hertford.
Pirates outlast Barons
Senior A’marion Hunter scored a team-high 20 points in leading the Pirates to a 71-46 win over Four Rivers rival Gates County, Wednesday night. Perquimans (7-3) hosted the Barons (0-9). Hunter was assisted in scoring by a team effort, including 13 points from Nasir Parker, 12 from Trequan Griffin, 8 from Jahsiah Felton, 7 from D.J. James, three points each from Kameron Hall and Trenton Sawyer, two points each from Shavoris Lewis and Keonte Foreman, and one point from Saquaon Kearse.
The Pirates were scheduled to play Greenbrier Christian Academy in Chesapeake, Virginia on Monday. Tipoff is 11:30 a.m.
The lady Pirates improved to 11-1 by posting a 64-16 win over their Gates counterpart (3-7). The Pequimans team was set to host Bertie on Tuesday. Tipoff is 6 p.m.