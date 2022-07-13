...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Camden,
northwestern Pasquotank, northwestern Perquimans, eastern Hertford,
Gates, northwestern Chowan, and southeastern Southampton Counties and
the southwestern City of Suffolk through 630 PM EDT...
At 552 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Winton to Gatesville to near Belvidere.
Movement was north at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Rain 1 to 2 inches.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Possible flooding of low lying areas.
Locations impacted include...
Ahoskie, Gatesville, Sunbury, Ryland, Suffolk, Gates, Winton,
Cofield, Harrellsville, Como, Tyner, Roduco, Hobbsville, Whaleyville,
Belvidere, Corapeake, Union, Tunis, Newsome Store and Savage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
The Nash County Board of Commissioners came within one vote this week of allowing earlier alcohol sales on Sundays.
The board voted 6-1 to adopt a local ordinance accepting the provisions of Senate Bill 155, a law signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017 granting local governments the power to create ordinances that permit alcohol sales beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Without the local ordinance, cities and counties can’t permit alcohol sales until noon on Sundays.
Commissioner Fred Belfield voted against the proposed ordinance, forcing a second reading at the board’s next meeting on Aug. 1. If it passes with a simple majority at that meeting, the proposed ordinance will become law.
This was the second time the Nash board was petitioned by a local business to adopt an ordinance adopting the Brunch Bill. In July 2019, the board declined to adopt the ordinance.