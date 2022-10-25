Voters in Perquimans County are taking advantage of the opportunity to vote early.
As of noon Tuesday, 790 one-stop ballots had been cast in the Nov. 8 General Election. That did not include an additional 34 absentee mail-in ballots that have been returned.
“We have had a steady stream since Thursday,” said Perquimans County Elections Director Jackie Greene. “It’s steady.”
One voter casting a ballot during one-stop Tuesday morning at the Perquimans Board of Elections Office was Leora Foreman.
“I’m concerned about a lot of things that are going on,” Foreman said, explaining why she believes it’s important to vote.
And she likes to vote during the one-stop period because of its convenience.
“It’s better to get in and out faster — especially if you’re working,” Foreman said.
Foreman said she is concerned about both state and local races on this year’s election ballot. One of the main issues on her mind is inflation, she said.
“Everything is going up,” she said. Rising prices make it a struggle to make ends meet, she added.
Foreman declined to say which candidates she voted for.
Although there were a number of people voting Tuesday morning, Foreman said casting her vote did not take long.
One-stop voting began Oct. 20 at the elections office at 601 S. Edenton Road St., Hertford, and continues weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 4. One day of Saturday voting will be held on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In the only contested local race on the county ballot, six candidates are vying for three seats on the Perquimans County Board of Commissioners. Voters may cast a ballot for only one candidate in that race, in what is known as the county’s “single shot” system.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson, a Republican, and vice Chairwoman Fondella Leigh, a Democrat, are seeking re-election to their seats on the board. Joining them in the race are unaffiliated candidate Tim Corprew, Democrats Quentin Jackson and Keith Nowell, and Republican James Ward.
A regional race for Superior Court judge has Republican Andrew Womble challenging incumbent Democrat Eula Reid. Reid currently serves on the Superior Court bench by appointment and Womble is currently the district attorney for the region that includes Perquimans.
Running for the state’s District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are Democrat Don Davis and Republican Sandy Smith.
Candidates for U.S. Senate are Republican Ted Budd, Democrat Cheri Beasley, Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh and Libertarian Shannon Bray.
There are a number of state judicial races on the ballot.
Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz are vying for seat 3 on the N.C. Court of Appeals.
For an associate justice seat on the N.C. Supreme Court, the candidates are Democrat Sam Ervin IV and Republican Trey Allen.
Vying for seat 8 on the N.C. Court of Appeals are Republican Julee Tate Flood and Democrat Carol Jennings Thompson.
Democrat Brad Salmon and Republican Donna Stroud are vying for seat 9 on the N.C. Court of Appeals, Republican John M. Tyson and Democrat Gale Murray Adams are vying for seat 10, and Democrat Darren Jackson and Republican Michael Stading are vying for seat 11.
Absentee-by-mail voting began Sept. 9 and the last day to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1.
Thus far, 160 Perquimans voters have requested mail-in ballots. Of that number, 69 are registered unaffiliated, 54 are Democrats and 37 are Republicans. Absentee ballots must be returned by election day on Nov. 8.
Same-day registration is available at the elections board during the one-stop voting period.