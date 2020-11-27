CHARLOTTE — The East Carolina men’s basketball team defeated North Carolina at Charlotte 66-57 Friday afternoon at the 49ers Tip-off Classic inside Halton Arena.
The win for the Pirates (1-0) marked the program’s first road victory against UNC-Charlotte since 1983.
Jayden Gardner paced ECU with 18 points and five rebounds.
Gardner made 7-of-14 shots from the field in 35 minutes of game action.
Tristen Newton followed with 15 points and six rebounds. He made 7-of-15 shots in the contest.
The Pirates made 28-of-57 shots (49.1%) from the field for the game.
ECU shot 53.57% (15-of-28) from the field in the first half.
The game was tied 32-32 at halftime, but the Pirates outscored the 49ers 34-25 in the final 20 minutes of the game.
Jordan Shepherd led Charlotte (0-1) with 15 points with five rebounds and two steals, Jhery Matos followed with 14 points and six rebounds, while Jahmir Young scored 10 points.
North Carolina 79, College of Charleston 60
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina’s top freshmen provided an opening-night boost for the 16th-ranked Tar Heels after a rough year, even while playing in row after row of empty blue seats at their home arena.
Freshman guard Caleb Love scored 17 points and UNC ran off 17 straight second-half points to beat College of Charleston in Wednesday night’s opener for both teams, a game played in a nearly empty arena due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fellow rookie Day’Ron Sharpe added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who won at home amid an unusual backdrop. There were only a handful of family members and staffers scattered throughout a few sections in the 21,750-seat Smith Center, which pumped in background crowd noise.
“I think that took something away from the game, but I think this is the world that we’re in right now,” said Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, who wore a mask on the sideline.
“I think we’ve got to do these kinds of things to get those numbers going in the proper direction. And if we do that perhaps maybe by the end of the year, we’ll have some fans in the stands. But it was hard.”
The Tar Heels are coming off a 14-19 season, marking the first losing record of Williams’ Hall of Fame career. They’re hoping for a quick turnaround with a deep frontcourt and a roster boosted by the arrival of 247sports’ No. 2-ranked recruiting class.
Those freshmen played a key role, with Love, Sharpe and RJ Davis scoring the first 12 points of the 17-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 59-43 lead on Armando Bacot’s three-point play with about 10 minutes to go.
Brevin Galloway scored 15 points to lead College of Charleston, which overcame an 0-for-11 shooting start that left the Cougars down 14 in the first half. But they got within 39-32 by halftime, then took a 43-42 lead on Dontavius King’s corner 3-pointer at the 15-minute mark before UNC made its move.
“We had that three-minute stretch where we turned it over and kind of fed their offense,” Cougars coach Earl Grant said. “They got some transition baskets, which, that’s the last thing you want to give a team with that much size.”
NC State 95, Charleston Southern 61
RALEIGH — Devon Daniels scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds as North Carolina State rolled to a victory over Charleston Southern in a season opener on Wednesday night.
Daniels was 11 of 16 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Braxton Beverly added 13 points and D.J. Funderburk had 10 for the Wolfpack, who opened the season at 5,500-seat William Neal Reynolds Coliseum for the first time since 1998. There were 25 in attendance.
NC State shot 52% from the floor and had 18 steals, the most under fourth-year coach Kevin Keatts. The Wolfpack forced 32 turnovers, turning them into 40 points.
Malik Battle, Ja’Quavian Florence and Sean Price scored 12 points apiece to lead Charleston Southern. Ty Jones added 10 points.
The Wolfpack opened the second half on a 25-7 run for a 68-38 lead with about 10 minutes left. Beverly scored 10 points and Dereon Seabron added four points on a pair of dunks during the stretch.
NC State leads the series 9-0.
Wake Forest 111, Delaware St. 51
WINSTON-SALEM — Tariq Ingraham and Jalen Johnson combined for 35 points in their Wake Forest debuts, helping Steve Forbes win his first game with the Demon Deacons over Delaware State on Wednesday.
Ingraham, a redshirt freshman who tore an ACL on the eve on last season’s opener when Danny Manning was the coach, scored 19 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and 5-for-5 shooting from the line. Johnson, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, added a career-high 16 with four 3-pointers and a team-high seven rebounds. Johnson originally committed to East Tennessee State before Wake Forest hired Forbes away from the Buccaneers.
Three other players scored in double figures: UNLV graduate transfer Jonah Antonio had 12, freshman Quadry Adams 11; Virginia Tech transfer Isaiah Wilkins 10.
Johnson started a game-breaking 28-0 run with a 3-pointer at the 6:39 mark of the first half that made the score 32-25. The Demon Deacons went 8 of 10 from the field, going 6 of 7 from 3-point range, while the Hornets missed six shots and had six turnovers.
The score at the break was 59-30.
Wake Forest shot 54.5% from the field and had a 49-26 rebounding advantage. The final margin was the largest in school history since beating Buffalo by 65 points on Jan. 5, 1983. The other seven wins by at least 60 points were all more than 100 years ago.
Pinky Wiley scored 11 points for Delaware State, which shot just 26% and had 25 turnovers.
Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala didn’t miss a shot, scoring 19 points to lead Maryland to a victory over Old Dominion in a season opener on Wednesday.
The Terrapins, who clinched last season’s Big Ten Conference title, have won 44 consecutive home openers dating to the Lefty Driesell era in 1977-78 and are 8-2 in season-openers in coach Mark Turgeon’s tenure.
Ayala, a 6-foot-5 junior from Wilmington, Delaware, made four 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 from the floor. Donta Scott added 14 points for Maryland. Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell each finished with 12 points.
Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton and Alabama transfer Galin Smith each started for the Terrapins and combined for 11 points.
Kalu Ezikpe scored 19 points and had a game-high 13 rebounds for Old Dominion. Malik Curry added 17 points and A.J. Oliver II had eight. The returning starters averaged double-digit scoring last season for the Monarchs.
It was was the first meeting since 1988 between the schools located about 200 miles apart. Maryland is 5-1 all-time against Old Dominion.