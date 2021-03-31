GREENVILLE — The East Carolina football team has paused all team-related activities effective immediately after latest testing results revealed an increase in COVID-19 cases within the program.
All affected individuals will be isolated based on medical guidelines and those determined to have been in close contact will be quarantined in accordance with University contact tracing protocol.
“We made the decision to pause all football activities after speaking with our medical staff last night and again this morning,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “I know it’s frustrating for our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but it’s a stark reminder we continue to live in a pandemic. The safety of all individuals within the program remains our top priority. We will continue testing and make a decision early next week when we can return to activities.”
The Pirates have completed five workouts since starting spring practice on March 19.
— ECU athletics
VOLLEYBALL
MURFREESBORO — The Chowan women’s volleyball team hosts rival Barton in Conference Carolinas action today at 6 p.m. to conclude the regular season.
Chowan (1-8, 1-8 Conference Carolinas) picked up its first win of the season against SWU in its last game.
Hannah Sladick and Katie Houston pace the Hawks with 79 and 75 kills respectively. Houston has 146 digs this season, while Natalia Vega-Aponte has 210.
Barton (3-8, 3-4 CC) defeated Belmont Abbey 3-1 on Saturday. Allison Gambill (163), Kaytlin Elkins (134), and Caroline Schoonover (104) have 100+ kills this season.
— Chowan athletics
Old Dominion: Old Dominion women’s volleyball student-athletes Hailey Duncan and Alessia Sgherza were named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Duncan, from Chesapeake, Virginia, is double majoring in nursing and psychology and boasts a 4.0 GPA. The redshirt sophomore was a member of the Dean’s List for three semesters and a 2019-20 Commissioners Medal Winner. The middle blocker has played in all 65 sets for ODU in its inaugural season. She averages 2.52 points per set, which is second-most on the Monarch team. Duncan ranks first on the team in total blocks (53) and has racked up five double-digit kill games this season.
Sgherza is pursuing a masters degree in exercise science and has earned a 3.94 GPA. The Massa, Italy native has played in all 65 sets for the Monarchs. The outside hitter paces ODU with 3.80 points per set and 3.42 kills per set. Sgherza picked up a season-high 24 kills and 18 digs in ODU’s win over Florida Atlantic on Feb. 28. Overall, she has compiled five double-doubles in ODU’s inaugural season.
SOCCER
NORFOLK, Va. — Djibril Doumbia of the Old Dominion men’s soccer team was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon, as announced by league officials.
Doumbia earned his second C-USA Defensive Player of the Week this season after he made nine saves and faced 21 total shots (10 on goal) in a 1-1 double-overtime draw at No. 8 Marshall on March 27.
The Monarchs played the final 23 minutes with 10 men, but the sophomore from Boulder, Colorado was up to the task with a pair of saves in the first overtime to preserve the tie.
Women’s soccer: Riley Kennett of the Old Dominion women’s soccer team was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon, as announced by league officials.
Kennett scored in the 75th minute against Marshall in Huntington to ice a 3-0 victory over the Herd on March 25. The junior from Toms River, New Jersey anchored the ODU defense that held Marshall to six total shots (one on goal) and just three corner kicks in the match. Kennett played all 90 minutes in each of the matches in ODU’s current three-game win and shutout streak.
This is the second weekly award for the ODU women’s soccer team in the past three weeks, as Emily Roberts was named Conference USA Defender of the Week on March 16.
— ODU athletics