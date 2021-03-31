Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, windy overnight with occasional rain. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.