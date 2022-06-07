TODAY
Dine Out
More than 40 restaurants are scheduled to participate in Dine Out to Help Out, the annual fundraiser for Food Bank of the Albemarle the week of June 6-12. For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit www.afoodbank.org.
Biz Appreciation
The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce will host an Business Appreciation event at Seven Sounds Brewing Co. in Elizabeth City June 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music, food and beverages. Tickets are $60. Tickets available by phone at 335-4365.
Library storytime
The Pasquotank County Library will host a robot-theme storytime for children ages 1-2 with an adult at 10 a.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a chicken & dumplings meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
Computer programs
The Pasquotank Library will host a program on PowerPoints Wednesday and a Word 2 program on Thursday. Both programs are at 4 p.m.
Pasquotank NAACP
The Pasquotank NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City from noon to 5 p.m. and at City Road United Methodist from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SATURDAY
Rhythms on River
Love and Valor, an NC-based Americana folk band, will perform for the Rhythms on the River event hosted by Arts of the Albemarle at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Bob-B-Q’s food truck, beer and wine and lawn games will be available.
MONDAY
Alzheimer’s support
The Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group for caregivers and families will meet at Hertford United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Contact: 252-333-7774 or 252-404-7090.
Sailing camps
River City Community Sailing will hold summer sailing camps June 13-17 and June 20-24 for youth ages 8-18, June 13-17 and June 20-24 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coast Guard Park building across from Charles Creek Park. Cost is $175 for one week, $325 for two weeks. Visit www.rivercitycommunitysailing.com or email rivercitysailingec@gmail.com, or call 252-340-3638.
UPCOMING
History for Lunch
Museum of the Albemarle will host a History for Lunch program on Wednesday, June 15, at noon. Pasquotank County Solid Waste Director Brad Gardner and Recycling Coordinator Janice Browne will discuss the county’s landfill operations and answer audience questions. Check out the museum’s Facebook page or website to attend virtually.
Plant diseases
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a workshop ways to identify and manage common insects and diseases while minimizing dangers to beneficial insects, especially pollinators, Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at: https://insects_and_diseases.eventbrite.com
Junior Docents
Museum of the Albemarle will hold a workshop June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for teenagers ages 13-17 to serve as junior docents at the museum. Registration is required and the deadline to sign up is June 13. Contact: Hayley A. James at 252-335-1453 or email Hayley.James@ncdcr.gov.
Nags Head Casino
Museum of the Albemarle will host its Nags Head Casino event June 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The band “Coast”- Connected and DJ Mike Thigpen will provide the entertainment. Music will include beach music, shag, soul, and R&B tunes from the 1960-70s. Cost is $25 for Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle members and $30 for non-members.