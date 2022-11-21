EC City Coun From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Nov 21, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. and its regular meeting at 7 p.m.The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Historic Currituck Courthouse Tuesday at 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags City Council Session Politics Work Currituck Tourism Advisory Board Meeting Historic Currituck Courthouse Ec Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 What 2 Watch Albemarle Magazine - Summer 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLong dormant Oxena building to get new life as restaurantECDI has buyer for Rochelle buildingJackson released from jail on bondSome churches seek split from United Methodist ChurchJackson back in jail after bond raised to nearly $2MElizabeth City's Erik Lawson drafted by XFL's D.C. DefendersPerquimans's Macon Winslow signs with Duke baseballPolice: Local man dies at Va. hospital after EC shootingNeighborhood Christmas light shows open this weekHigh School Basketball | Early run propels Albemarle School boys past NEAAAT Images