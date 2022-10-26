...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM
EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
EC City Council, Pasquotank Commissioners to meet Tuesday
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet today at 8:30 a.m. in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle.
The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with Elizabeth City City Council at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, N.C. Rural Center, and the N.C. Councils of Governments will host the Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project workshop at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford, Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.