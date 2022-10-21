...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Sheep-Harney Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session at City Hall Monday at 5:30 p.m. The council’s regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the 4th floor conference room at Museum of the Albemarle.
The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners will hold a joint meeting with Elizabeth City City Council at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m.
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, N.C. Rural Center, and the N.C. Councils of Governments will host the Albemarle Regional Resilience Portfolio Project workshop at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford, Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.