The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session on the J.P. Knapp Early College campus today at 2:30 p.m. A work session will follow at 4 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at the Currituck Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Watch the live meeting on Mediacom Channel 18 on the mainland and at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.asp.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission office at 512 South Church St., Hertford, via Zoom today at 6 p.m. For access info, email astallings@accog.org.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in closed session Monday at 5 p.m. The board’s open session will begin at 7 p.m. and be available via livestream. Submit comments for the open session at superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us by 2 p.m. on Monday.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a work session in Council Chambers Monday at 5:30 p.m. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Access the meetings on Channel 11 and online at cityofec.com.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet virtually Thursday, Jan. 28, at 9 a.m. To access the meeting, visit https://visitelizabethcity.com/About/About-Board-Schedule. Submit comments for the meeting to susan@visitelizabethcity.com by 4 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 27.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.