The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library today at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.

Elizabeth City City Council will hold a closed session in council chambers at City Hall today at 5:30 p.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.

The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m.