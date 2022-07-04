Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 4, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library today at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
Elizabeth City City Council will hold a closed session in council chambers at City Hall today at 5:30 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Finance Committee will meet in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will meet Tuesday, July 19 at 3 p.m.
