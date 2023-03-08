EC City Council will meet Monday From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Mar 8, 2023 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elizabeth City City Council will meet in council chambers at City Hall Monday at 7 p.m.The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Institutions Business Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesECSU suspends 'affinity groups' after student backlashPasquotank sheriff responds to two shootings, one resulting in arrestHigh School Baseball | Walk-off balk lifts Perquimans past John A. HolmesTeen pilots preparing for record-breaking solo flights5K event kicks off Coast Guard Marathon weekendSmith, Flanagan finish 1st, 2nd in USCG MarathonJones of 'SNL' fame funds book vending machine for Camden Intermediate SchoolHigh School Softball | Northeastern plays first game since 2020, loses to BertieEvangelist Franklin Graham to speak in Edenton in MayFolwell: City not cooperating with LGC Images