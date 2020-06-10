EC Fire Department
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 2800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 2.
A report of good intent call in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 2.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 2.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 1400 block of Nelson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of brush or brush and grass fire in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 700 block of N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 600 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1100 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 4.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 4.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 4.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 4.
A report of heat detector activation due to malfunction in the 1000 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was turned in June 5.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 5.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 6.
A report of false alarm on Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 6.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Osprey Cove, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.